LOCAL BRIEFS: Prep Track & Field; Union’s Davis wins shot put title

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Union’s Davis wins shot put title

Union High School senior Keyandre Davis capped a state championship-winning performance by establishing a school record.

Davis unleashed a top throw of 51-1 en route to winning the boys shot put title on Wednesday during the opening day of the VHSL Class 1/2 indoor track and field championships in Lynchburg, Virginia.

“That was my last throw and it felt amazing, honestly,” Davis said. “I popped a 49 on my second throw and I began to feel more and more comfortable with my throws and the last throw I was the most relaxed I’ve ever been and just threw it far. I also wanted to beat the school record in indoor that was set by my friend Justin Barnett.”

Barnett was also a state champ at Union and is now is a thrower at Virginia Commonwealth University. Barnett offered a congratulatory message to Davis on social media.

Davis finished well ahead of runner-up Orren Trey of Parry McCluer (46-11 ¾), while Patrick Henry freshman Tyler Barrett was fourth in the event with a top heave of 45-07 ½.

“It feels amazing to be state champion,” Davis said. “I always dreamed of having a ring and it is something that I will remember forever.”

Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger (second, girls long jump, 16-0) and Tazewell’s girls 4x800 relay team of Sage Dagout, Josie Whitt, Lauren Keene and Abigail Rhudy (second, 10:42.67) had the other top performances among athletes from far Southwest Virginia on Wednesday.

The event concludes today.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Petersen takes over at Rye Cove

Heather Jones Petersen is the new head volleyball coach at Rye Cove High School, taking over for Britney Lawson Salyer.

A 2007 graduate of Rye Cove, Petersen was a star player for the Eagles and was named Cumberland District hitter of the year as a senior and was an All-Region D and second-team all-state selection.

Petersen has coached in a recreation league, the middle-school level, as a varsity assistant and for the Tri-Cities Extreme Volleyball travel-ball organization from 2015-19..

“Cliché to say a dream come true, but it’s the truth,” Petersen said. “I’ve been very passionate about Rye Cove volleyball for many years. I’m very proud of our history and the players and coaches that have gone through our program. I’m also very excited about the future of Rye Cove volleyball.”

PREP FOOTBALL

Rye Cove adds assistants

Two former head coaches will be on Gary Collier’s staff at Rye Cove.

B.I. Salyers was most recently an assistant coach at Dobyns-Bennett High School and prior to that went 60-67 as the head coach at Chincoteague, St. Paul, Castlewood and J.J. Kelly.

He was the 1990 Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year and an All-American offensive lineman at Emory & Henry.

Robbie Norris was the head coach at now-defunct Sullivan North from 2006-2017 and served as an assistant this past season at West Ridge.

Collier was selected as Rye Cove’s head coach in January in what will be the former E&H All-American quarterback’s first head-coaching job.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King hoops garners postseason honors

King senior women’s basketball standout Trinity Lee has been chosen as an All-Conference Carolinas first team selection, earning all-league recognition all four seasons with the Tornado.

Lee connected on 55 3s and league-leading 41 percent from long range, while also making 76.8 percent from the free throw line. She finished the season averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steal a game.

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays earned third team honors on the men’s side, ranking third in the league with 18.2 points per game. He led the league in three-pointers, making 89 for an average of 44.7 percent from long distance. He also shot 83.5 percent from the free throw line.

May scored at least 20 points in 11 games for the Tornado.

Four Buccaneers on all-SoCon team

East Tennessee State guard Lederrius Brewer has been selected as an All-Southern Conference second team performer. Brewer has tallied 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bucs, who will play The Citadel in the opening round of the SoCon tournament on Friday in Asheville, N.C.

The ETSU guard duo of Jordan King and David Sloan earned third team honors. King led ETSU in scoring at 14.7 points a game, including a team-leading 95 3s, while Sloan tallied 12.5 points and 5.1 assists.

Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith picked up player of the year honors, while the Mocs’ Lamont Parris was coach of the year. Jason Roche of The Citadel took top freshman honors, while Jalen Slawson of Furman was picked for the defensive player of the year award.

ETSU’s Mohab Yasser was selected to the all-freshman team.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King sweeps past Concord

John Battle graduate Hayley Dye singled home Delaney Porter to cap a two-run eighth inning to lead King to a 4-3 extra inning win over Concord.

Camry Haag had two hits and drove in two runs, including a game-tying double in the eighth. Dye had two hits and drove in two runs. Marleigh Duncan (Union) picked up the win in relief.

Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts picked up the win in King’s 5-4 opening game win over Concord, allowing five hits in seven innings, with only one of four runs being earned. She also struck out seven and walked none. Erin Foster, Lauren Lawson and Haag drove in runs for the Tornado, which improved to 11-5 on the season.

Chelsea Sams (Sullivan East) doubled, walked and scored a run and Dye (John Battle) had a hit and walk in the win.

Wasps drop two at LMU

Emily Scaggs, Mackenzie Williams and Reece Chasteen all had two-hit games for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps (10-7) dropped a doubleheader at No. 14 Lincoln Memorial University.

E&H collected a total of 12 hits against 17-5 LMU.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

E&H falls at Bluefield

The Emory & Henry Wasps collected 16 hits in a 15-14 loss at Bluefield University.

E&H (3-8) was led by leadoff batter Jared Foley and McCray Sawyers with four hits apiece, while Triston Hensley added a three-run homer.

Bluefield (14-0) rapped out 13 hits against five E&H pitchers.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King spikes Crusaders

Four King men’s volleyball players had double figures in kills to rally for a 24-26, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-13 Conference Carolinas victory over Belmont Abbey.

Kellan Kennedy led the Tornado (6-9, 5-2) with 15 kills. Joshua Kim added 13, Jackson Carroll tallied 12 and J.T. Deppe contributed 10 kills and nine digs. Jack Sarnowski dished out 43 assists.