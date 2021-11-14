LOCAL BRIEFS: Prep hoops starts in Tennessee; King, E&H get victories

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Hoops season tips off in Tennessee
Prep basketball in the Volunteer State begins this week, with Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge all involved in the Hall of Champions played across the region.
Games will be played tonight and continue through Saturday.
A pair of Thanksgiving tournaments will begin in the region next week. Sullivan East will host the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov. 22-27, while David Crockett will host the Hardee’s Classic on Nov. 23-27.
In addition, the Arby’s Classic tournament draw will be held on Sunday. The 39th annual edition of the popular roundball event will be held on Dec. 27-31.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wasps pick up first win of season
Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown scored 18 points to lead four Emory & Henry scorers in double figures to pace the Wasps to a 95-61 victory over Warren Wilson in the Food City Tip-Off Classic at the King Center.
Anthony Williams (12), Kevin Grau Rodriguez (11) and Jalen Leftwich (10) were also leaders for Emory & Henry. Cade Looney (Grundy) and Dylan Catron (Chilhowie) had eight points apiece. Jake Thacker (Abingdon) tossed in six for the 1-1 Wasps.
Mays’ 21 leads King to 2-0 start
Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 21 points for the second game in a row, leading King to a 77-66 win at Carson-Newman in the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge.
Mays, who canned five 3-pointers, was joined in double figures by Brandon Lamberth, who had 15 points and six rebounds. Connor Jordan had seven points and six boards, while Darron Howard had four assists and Brandon Atwell (Johnson County) added three steals.
Bobcats elude Highland Cavaliers
Jeff Jackson Jr. scored 12 points and Kaeleb Carter added 11, but the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was thumped 80-52 by Lees-McRae in the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge.
Makia Vassell added 15 rebounds and Jackson added eight for the Cavaliers (0-2). Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central) finished with five points.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ETSU picks up first win
Jaila Roberts scored 24 points, Damiah Griffin added 13 and Jakhyia Davis canned 11 to lead ETSU to a 66-54 win over Ivy League member Cornell at Brooks Gym.
Carly Hooks added eight points, six rebounds and four assists for ETSU (1-2), which picked up its first win under new head coach Simon Harris. Sarah Thompson (Gate City) had three points for the Bucs, which shot 11-for-22 from 3-point range.
Queens rules over Wasps
Emma Santoro scored 23 points and Taylor Owens (Virginia High) added 12, but Emory & Henry dropped a 78-69 Food City Tip-Off Classic decision to Queens.
Alexis Hoppers added seven points and eight rebounds, while Amaya Lee (Virginia High) had five assists, four points, three steals and three boards for the 1-1 Wasps.
Kitley’s hot start sparks Hokies to 3-0
FAIRFAX, Va. — Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 24-ranked Virginia Tech beat George Mason 81-52.
In helping to move the Hokies to 3-0, Kitley in her last two games has shot 28 for 38 and averaged 28.5 points.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU duo sets records
Not only did ETSU set up a Southern Conference championship showdown between Mercer this weekend at Greene Stadium, but the Buccaneers set a trio of records in Saturday’s 56-35 win at Western Carolina.
Quay Holmes set two marks, recording three touchdowns to give him 47 for his career, passing Brandon Walker’s mark of 44. He also passed Walker’s career point total with 282.
In addition, fellow running back Jacob Saylors ran for 266 yards to pass Holmes for the most rushing yards in a game for the Bucs.
ETSU (9-1, 6-1) will host Mercer (7-2, 6-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Tornado place 2 in Raleigh
The King University men’s wrestling team placed two grapplers in sixth place positions in their weight class at the Wolfpack Open in Raleigh, N.C.
Christian Small, who is ranked fifth in the nation at 141 pounds, placed sixth while Demetri Teddlie also finished sixth at 149 pounds.
The 24th-ranked Tornado will host Newberry on Saturday, and will host their own Tornado Open Sunday.