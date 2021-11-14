LOCAL BRIEFS: Prep hoops starts in Tennessee; King, E&H get victories

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Hoops season tips off in Tennessee

Prep basketball in the Volunteer State begins this week, with Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge all involved in the Hall of Champions played across the region.

Games will be played tonight and continue through Saturday.

A pair of Thanksgiving tournaments will begin in the region next week. Sullivan East will host the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov. 22-27, while David Crockett will host the Hardee’s Classic on Nov. 23-27.

In addition, the Arby’s Classic tournament draw will be held on Sunday. The 39th annual edition of the popular roundball event will be held on Dec. 27-31.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps pick up first win of season

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown scored 18 points to lead four Emory & Henry scorers in double figures to pace the Wasps to a 95-61 victory over Warren Wilson in the Food City Tip-Off Classic at the King Center.