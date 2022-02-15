LOCAL BRIEFS: PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mosier steps down at Lee High

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mosier steps down at Lee High

Brandon Mosier has stepped down as the head girls basketball coach of the Lee High Generals after two seasons on the job.

A 1999 Appalachia High School graduate, Mosier went 6-28 in his two seasons at the helm. Lee suffered a 62-22 loss to Gate City on Monday in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King opens with sweep of UVa-Wise

Camryn Haag homered and drove in three runs in King’s season-opening 7-5 home victory over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, and Lauren Lawson added three hits and drove in three runs in the Tornado’s 12-4 win to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Peyton Day had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs in the opener for King (2-0). Marleigh Duncan picked up the win in the circle in relief of Nikole Counts (Ridgeview). Kaylee Jones (Eastside) had two hits and drove in two for the Highland Cavaliers.

Samamtha Helms and Carly Turner had two hits and two runs in the second game for King. Turner picked up the win in the circle. UVa-Wise (6-2), which had won its first six games of the season, was led by Kara Long (Lebanon) with three hits and two RBIs. Alivia Nolley (Lebanon) pitched the final two innings for the Cavaliers.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eagles blank Tornado

Zachary Thomas had two hits and Davis Hall (Tennessee High) and Robbie Scott had a double apiece, but King dropped an 11-0 non-conference at Carson-Newman.

Four Carson-Newman pitchers combined to allow just six hits, striking out 12 and walking just one. Joey Bigelow took the loss for the Tornado (3-2), which committed three errors in the loss.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King’s Ewart rules the mats

King University junior Dallas Ewart has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Wrestler of the Week.

Wrestling at 174 pounds, Ewart led King past Queens with a first period pin, clinching the dual meet win for the Tornado last Wednesday.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Crusaders march past Tornado

Joshua Kim had nine kills and five digs in King’s 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 Conference Carolinas loss to North Greenville.

Jack Sarnowski dished out 23 assists and Diego Marcano added eight kills and four digs for the Tornado 4-8, 3-1), which dropped its first league match.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC wins

Liyah French (Holston) scored 19 points as Southwest Virginia Community College downed Guilford Tech, 52-47.

COLLEGE GOLF

King opens season

Samuel Trueba finished 12th as an individual to lead the King men to an 11th place in the two-day Spring Kickoff at St. Augustine, Fla.

Kornbongkoat Sararat finished 17th to lead King to a 15th place team finish in the women’s competition.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bosken hired to coach Eagles

Former David Crockett football coach Jeremy Bosken has been hired to lead the new program being developed at Tri-Cities Christian in Blountville.

Bosken, who coached at David Crockett from 2013-16, had spent the last years at Boyd-Buchanan Chattanooga. He has also coached at Knox Halls and Cleveland.

A press conference to introduce Bosken will be held today.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

WCC’s Meade scores 1,000th point

John Meade, a Coeburn resident and student at Wise County Christian School, recently scored the 1,000th point of his career.

According to submitted information, Meade averaged 17.3 points per contest over 58 games – shooting more than 56 percent from the field and 73 percent from the free throw line - to reach the milestone on Jan. 31 at Lighthouse Christian School in Kingsport. He has also averaged more than seven rebounds a game.