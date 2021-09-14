LOCAL BRIEFS: Prep Football; Two more games off Friday’s schedule

PREP FOOTBALL
Two more games off Friday’s schedule
Two more high school football games scheduled for Friday have been postponed as Bland County’s contest at Rural Retreat and J.I. Burton’s showdown with the Twin Springs Titans were axed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) issues.
Virginia High’s game at Wise County Central and Lebanon’s game at Chilhowie were postponed on Monday for the same reasons.
Wise County Central (2-1) added Christiansburg to replace its game with VHS.
Meanwhile, Abingdon will play at Gate City on Oct. 12 to make up a game that was previously postponed.
Also, Richlands’ game with Bluefield (West Virginia) on Sept. 24 has been postponed indefinitely after Mercer County went to virtual learning – with no athletics – until Sept. 27.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SoCon honors ETSU’s Saylors
East Tennessee State running back Jacob Saylors has been chosen as the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week after leading ETSU past UVa-Wise 45-15 on Saturday night.
Saylors finished with a career-high 173 all-purpose yards. He ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on six carries and also have three receptions for 75 more yards, including a 64-yard touchdown catch. He also returned one kick for 23 yards.
Navy fires former E&H assistant coach
Former Emory & Henry assistant coach has been fired by Navy after he failed to abide by the Naval Academy Athletic Association’s policy requiring all coaches and staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
According to cbssports.com, Stutzman said he failed to receive a religious exemption that would have allowed him to remain unvaccinated. Stutzmann, who played at Hawaii, was in his third season at Navy. He had previously coached at Emory & Henry, Western New Mexico State and Hawaii.
Stutzman served as secondary coach at E&H in 2015, wide receivers coach in 2016 and added passing game coordinator to his duties in 2017.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Tusculum tops Tornado
Raeley Matthews had 14 digs and five kills as Tusculum topped King University 25-13, 25-10, 25-20 in a non-conference match.
King (2-3) was led by Abigale Jayne’s eight kills.
Williams guides E&H to win
Carley Williams supplied 15 kills and Hannah Watson added 14 as Emory & Henry took an 18-25, 14-25, 25-12, 25-15, 16-14 win over William Peace.
E&H (3-4) was also led by freshman Camden Jones (10 kills, eight digs) and Marissa Snapp with 39 assists.