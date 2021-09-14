LOCAL BRIEFS: Prep Football; Two more games off Friday’s schedule

PREP FOOTBALL

Two more games off Friday’s schedule

Two more high school football games scheduled for Friday have been postponed as Bland County’s contest at Rural Retreat and J.I. Burton’s showdown with the Twin Springs Titans were axed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) issues.

Virginia High’s game at Wise County Central and Lebanon’s game at Chilhowie were postponed on Monday for the same reasons.

Wise County Central (2-1) added Christiansburg to replace its game with VHS.

Meanwhile, Abingdon will play at Gate City on Oct. 12 to make up a game that was previously postponed.

Also, Richlands’ game with Bluefield (West Virginia) on Sept. 24 has been postponed indefinitely after Mercer County went to virtual learning – with no athletics – until Sept. 27.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SoCon honors ETSU’s Saylors

East Tennessee State running back Jacob Saylors has been chosen as the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week after leading ETSU past UVa-Wise 45-15 on Saturday night.