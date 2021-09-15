LOCAL BRIEFS: PREP FOOTBALL: Tazewell-Battle added to canceled games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Tazewell-John Battle game canceled

Tazewell’s football game on Friday at John Battle has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within Battle’s program.

It became the fifth game scheduled for Friday that will not happen as Wise County Central vs. Virginia High, Bland County vs. Rural Retreat, J.I. Burton vs. Twin Springs and Chilhowie vs. Lebanon will also not be played.

Wise County Central will host Christiansburg on Friday as the Blue Demons replace Virginia High on the Warriors’ schedule.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Simcox claims medalist honors

Tennessee High senior golfer Madeline Simcox fired a 38 on Wednesday to capture medalist honors against opponents from Elizabethton, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill in a match at Blackthorn Golf Club in Jonesborough.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

E&H, Converse battle to tie

A penalty kick by Grace Williams with 15:39 left in regulation was Emory & Henry College’s only goal as the Wasps battled to a 1-1 draw with Converse University.

E&H is 4-0-1.