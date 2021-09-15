 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: PREP FOOTBALL: Tazewell-Battle added to canceled games
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: PREP FOOTBALL: Tazewell-Battle added to canceled games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo
BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Tazewell-John Battle game canceled

Tazewell’s football game on Friday at John Battle has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within Battle’s program.

It became the fifth game scheduled for Friday that will not happen as Wise County Central vs. Virginia High, Bland County vs. Rural Retreat, J.I. Burton vs. Twin Springs and Chilhowie vs. Lebanon will also not be played.

Wise County Central will host Christiansburg on Friday as the Blue Demons replace Virginia High on the Warriors’ schedule.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Simcox claims medalist honors

Tennessee High senior golfer Madeline Simcox fired a 38 on Wednesday to capture medalist honors against opponents from Elizabethton, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill in a match at Blackthorn Golf Club in Jonesborough.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

E&H, Converse battle to tie

A penalty kick by Grace Williams with 15:39 left in regulation was Emory & Henry College’s only goal as the Wasps battled to a 1-1 draw with Converse University.

E&H is 4-0-1.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: THS takes 33-31 win over Karns
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: THS takes 33-31 win over Karns

The Gatorade shower isn’t what it used to be these days because of COVID-19, but as the final horn sounded on Friday night at the Stone Castle, Tennessee High coach Matt Chandler received a shower from water bottles wielded by his jubilant players.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts