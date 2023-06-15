PREP BOYS SOCCER

Poku brothers earn all-state honors

Virginia High senior Patrick Poku has been tabbed as a first team honoree to the VHSL Class 2 boys all-state soccer team.

Poku’s brother, Prince, was a second team selection. That duo led the Bearcats to the Southwest District and Region 2D titles, falling to Radford in the Class 2 quarterfinals.

Graham’s Aidan Bowers, who led the G-Men to a Region 2D runner-up finish was also a first-team honoree.

In addition to Prince Poku, other local second team selections include Graham’s Jacob White and Parker Carroll of Virginia High.

Player of the year honors went to Colin Clapper, who led Glenvar to the Class 2 state title. Highlanders’ Josh Jones earned coach of the year honors.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Hokies hire pitching coach Virginia Tech softball coach Pete D’Amour has hired Mississippi State pitching coach Josh Johnson for the same position with the Hokies, according to The Roanoke Times.

Johnson was also serving as the Bulldogs’ associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. He replaces Doug Gillis, who had been the Hokies pitching coach from 2019-22, but wasn’t with the team last season. Mike Lewis, who has been a Tech assistant since July 2020, filled in as pitching coach in the 2023 season. D’Amour said Johnson expressed an interest to him in the position.

“[His interest] kind of changed my plans as far as what I was looking for,” D’Amour said. “He’s really good. You’ve got an associate head coach at an SEC school that’s worked with pitchers for 15 years. He’s pitched on the men’s national softball team. He develops his players. He uses technology as much as any coach in the country. He’s getting his doctorate in biomechanics. He’s worked with hitters. He’s been a recruiting coordinator. He checks a lot of boxes for us.”