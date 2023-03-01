PREP TRACK & FIELD

PH’s Barrett wins state title

Patrick Henry High School sophomore Tyler Barrett won the boys shot put on Wednesday during the opening day of the VHSL Class 1/2 state indoor track and field meet at Liberty University.

Barrett had a top heave of 54-03 ½ on his first throw as he edged out Reece Rhodes of Lancaster. The best mark for Rhodes was 54-03.

“It was really a wild competition,” Barrett said. “I was pretty nervous going through it, because I know [Rhodes] was ranked higher than me and he had the big throw in him. So watching him throw every time was a little nerve-racking.”

Barrett won the discus and finished third in the shot put at last season’s VHSL Class 1 outdoor track and field championships.

“This win really hit home with me,” Barrett said. “Even last year as a freshman, all I wanted to do was win the shot put and to be able to say I finally did was a big accomplishment for me. … This is definitely right up there with winning the discus during the outdoor season.”

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Barrett is one tough customer.

He was the Region 1D defensive player of the year during football season as the Rebels finished as Hogoheegee District champions and regional runner-up. He did all of that while in pain.

“I tore my lateral meniscus in the preseason and I knew I couldn’t sit out, so I ended up bracing it up and playing through it,” Barrett said. “Since than I’ve had surgery to repair it and I’m feeling better than I ever have and I’m more than excited to get out there next season.”

Gabe Sneed of Union finished fourth in the shot put with a top heave of 47-01.

Other athletes from far Southwest Virginia who had notable finishes on Wednesday were Grundy’s Jessi Looney (fifth, girls high jump, 4-10), Ridgeview’s Braelynn Strouth (fifth, girls long jump, 16-06), Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds (sixth, girls long jump, 16-04 ½) and Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger (seventh, girls long jump, 16-03 ½).

Virginia High’s TiShiyah Skinner (55-meter dash, 7.28 seconds) and Patrick Henry’s Ben Belcher (55-meter hurdles, 8.32 seconds) had the top qualifying for events that will be held today.

Patrick Henry’s boys are in fifth and Ridgeview’s girls are 11th in the team standings.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 31

Southwest Virginia’s favorite son and a former Southeastern Conference standout carried the Delaware Blue Coats to a 147-126 NBA G League win over the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday afternoon.

Ex-Gate City High School star Mac McClung and Jaden Springer (University of Tennessee) pumped in 31 points apiece in the high-scoring victory.

McClung shot 11-for-17 from the field – 6-for-7 from 3-point range – to go along with five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one turnover.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dean hits game winner

for UVa-WiseBradley Dean (Gate City) hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise notched a 72-71 triumph over Newberry on Wednesday night in the first round of the South Atlantic Conference tournament.

It was the first-ever SAC tourney win for UVa-Wise (18-11) and the first postseason victory for the Highland Cavaliers since beating Glenville State in the first round of the 2018 Mountain East Conference tournament.

Dean had 28 points and four assists, while Luke Lawson (Eastside) added nine points and six rebounds. Patrick Shelley assisted on the game-winner.

Newberry (19-10) had a final look, but Andrew Robinson misfired on a potential game-winning jumper.

UVa-Wise plays Lincoln Memorial on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a semifinal game at Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. LMU (27-3) advanced with a 100-73 crushing of Coker.

ETSU’s King, Haynes

get SoCon honorsEast Tennessee State guard Jordan King and forward Jalen Haynes have been chosen for All-Southern Conference awards.

Both Buccaneers earned All-SoCon third team honors. King has averaged 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31 games, while Haynes has contributed 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 31 games.

ETSU opens Southern Conference tournament play on Saturday against Western Carolina in Asheville, North Carolina.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Richlands’ Rife faces misdemeanor chargeRichlands girls basketball coach Tom Rife was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery on Wednesday by the Richlands Police Department following an incident at Richlands’ Region 2D semifinal contest against Wise County Central last Thursday at Richlands Middle School.

Facebook video showed Rife leaving his bench during a timeout near the end of the game, entering the bleachers and grabbing the stepfather of a Richlands player and shaking him. Rife was restrained and school officials escorted the stepfather from the building. A no trespassing warrant was served to the stepfather at the request of the school on Monday, according to Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

Ron Holt, the Chief of Police for the Richlands Police Department, said the warrant was served to Rife — a resident of Cedar Bluff — after speaking with witnesses and officers at the scene of the incident and interviewing the involved parties. A court date for Rife has not been set.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps sting Mountain LionsTyler Bradley had three hits, including two home runs, drove in five runs and scored three times to lead Emory & Henry to a 14-6 non-conference road win at Concord in Athens, West Virginia.

Cole Cunningham and Matt Hill also homered for the Wasps (5-10), which finished with 13 hits, scoring 12 runs in the first four innings, including six in the third. The top batters in the lineup had 11 hits, 10 runs scored and nine RBIs. Michael Owen pitched five innings to pick up the win.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Emory & Henry sweeps past PioneersAvery Adkins struck out seven and scattered six hits in Emory & Henry’s second game 2-0 South Atlantic Conference home win over Tusculum. Adkins also had a triple and drove in a run for the Wasps.

Emory & Henry (6-7, 3-1) got a similar performance from Adkins in the 5-1 opening game win, scattering six hits in a complete game effort. Desi Norris and Ashlyn Rachon each homered and Morgan Silvis drove in two runs for the Wasps.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Vikings, Patriots in Top 10 Tennessee High is ranked second and Sullivan East is 10th in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Class 3 preseason baseball poll released on Wednesday.

Both the Vikings (29-10) and Patriots (21-12) advanced to the Class 3A state tournament last season.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Shot clock approved for summer camps The TSSAA Board of Control discussed the implementation of a shot clock in basketball during a meeting on Wednesday in Hermitage.

The Board voted to permit the Tennessee Basketball Coaches’ Association to use a shot clock on an experimental level during their upcoming 2023 summer camps. In addition, the Board approved the contract naming Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium as host for the BlueCross Bowl football championships in 2023 and 2024.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SWCC falls to Catawba ValleySouthwest Virginia Community College dropped a 51-48 decision at Catawba Valley Communty College in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Flying Eagles fell to 17-10 on the season.