LOCAL BRIEFS: Phillips, Thiessen lead Abingdon track team

PREP TRACK & FIELD Phillips, Thiessen lead AHS track team Runner-up finishes from juniors Dylan Phillips and Isaac Thiessen led the Abingdon High School contingent at Tuesday’s VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships in Lynchburg. Phillips placed second in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:27, while Thiessen finished as runner-up in the boys 3,200-meter run by clocking in at 9:32.59. “Isaac and Dylan have trained well together all year and peaked perfectly for the state meet today,” said Abingdon coach Brent Swiney. “They both executed the race plans and were right in it to win until the last 100 meters. I’m so proud of this entire group and how much progress we made as a program this season. The future is very bright.” James Whitted added a pair of fourth-place finishes in the boys long jump (21-01 ½) and high jump (5-10). Xander Brown was fifth-place in the 55-meter dash in 6.71 seconds. Abingdon placed sixth in the team standings with a total of 34 points. Monticello was victorious with a team score of 57. On the girls side, Sydney Nunley (fourth place, shot put, 32-8), Emily Mays (sixth, 55-meter hurdles, 9.68), Makaleigh Jessee (seventh, 1,600, 5:34.44; eighth, 3,200, 12:23.83), Abby Boyd (seventh, high jump, 4-6) and Chloe Odum (eighth, 300, 45.74) earned all-state accolades for the Falcons. AHS finished 13th in the female team standings.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

King rolls to Conference Carolina semifinals

Ali Golden scored 18 points, Julie Ford had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Trinity Lee added 11 points seven boards to lift King to a convincing 81-52 Conference Carolinas home quarterfinal victory over North Greenville on Tuesday afternoon.

King (10-6), which held the Crusaders to 33.3 percent shooting from the field, will travel to top seed Belmont Abbey on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tornado places 3 on All-C/C team

A trio of King University women’s basketball players have been chosen for All-Conference Carolina honors.

Trinity Lee, who tallied 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds, is a second team honoree. She also contributed 1.9 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

Ali Golden and Kiki Samsel were chosen as third team selections. Golden ranks 30th in NCAA Division II with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.1. She has contributed 11.2 points and 3.1 assists a game. Samsel ranked fourth in the league by shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range. She tallied 13.0 points, along with 1.6 steals a game.

King did not have anyone selected for Conference Carolinas men’s team.

ETSU puts two freshmen on All-SoCon team

ETSU freshmen Carly Hooks and Jakhyia Davis has earned spots on the All-Southern Conference Freshman Team.

Hooks, who won honors from the coaches and the league media, led the Buccaneers this season, averaging 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Davis joined Hooks on the media’s freshmen team. She tallied 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots per game.

ETSU will play top-seeded Samford in the Southern Conference tournament on Thursday in Asheville, N.C.

Two Hokies on All-ACC first team

The Virginia Tech duo of Aisha Sheppard and Elizabeth Kitley have been selected to the All-ACC first team, which was chosen by a panel of coaches, media members and sports information directors.

Georgia Amoore was part of the ACC’s all-freshman team.

Sheppard ranks second in the ACC, scoring 19.4 points per game, while leading the nation with 84 3-pointers, 3-pointers per game (4.0) and 3-point attempts (228).

Kiltey ranks third in the ACC with 18.6 points a game, in addition to 10.9 rebounds a contest. Amoore is fourth in the league with 4.6 assists a game, while also averaging 11.2 points for the Hokies, who will play Miami in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Thursday in Greensboro, N.C.