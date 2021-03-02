LOCAL BRIEFS: Phillips, Thiessen lead Abingdon track team

Phillips, Thiessen lead AHS track team
Runner-up finishes from juniors Dylan Phillips and Isaac Thiessen led the Abingdon High School contingent at Tuesday’s VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships in Lynchburg.
Phillips placed second in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:27, while Thiessen finished as runner-up in the boys 3,200-meter run by clocking in at 9:32.59.
“Isaac and Dylan have trained well together all year and peaked perfectly for the state meet today,” said Abingdon coach Brent Swiney. “They both executed the race plans and were right in it to win until the last 100 meters. I’m so proud of this entire group and how much progress we made as a program this season. The future is very bright.”
James Whitted added a pair of fourth-place finishes in the boys long jump (21-01 ½) and high jump (5-10). Xander Brown was fifth-place in the 55-meter dash in 6.71 seconds.
Abingdon placed sixth in the team standings with a total of 34 points. Monticello was victorious with a team score of 57.
On the girls side, Sydney Nunley (fourth place, shot put, 32-8), Emily Mays (sixth, 55-meter hurdles, 9.68), Makaleigh Jessee (seventh, 1,600, 5:34.44; eighth, 3,200, 12:23.83), Abby Boyd (seventh, high jump, 4-6) and Chloe Odum (eighth, 300, 45.74) earned all-state accolades for the Falcons. AHS finished 13th in the female team standings.
King rolls to Conference Carolina semifinals
Ali Golden scored 18 points, Julie Ford had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Trinity Lee added 11 points seven boards to lift King to a convincing 81-52 Conference Carolinas home quarterfinal victory over North Greenville on Tuesday afternoon.
King (10-6), which held the Crusaders to 33.3 percent shooting from the field, will travel to top seed Belmont Abbey on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tornado places 3 on All-C/C team
A trio of King University women’s basketball players have been chosen for All-Conference Carolina honors.
Trinity Lee, who tallied 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds, is a second team honoree. She also contributed 1.9 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
Ali Golden and Kiki Samsel were chosen as third team selections. Golden ranks 30th in NCAA Division II with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.1. She has contributed 11.2 points and 3.1 assists a game. Samsel ranked fourth in the league by shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range. She tallied 13.0 points, along with 1.6 steals a game.
King did not have anyone selected for Conference Carolinas men’s team.
ETSU puts two freshmen on All-SoCon team
ETSU freshmen Carly Hooks and Jakhyia Davis has earned spots on the All-Southern Conference Freshman Team.
Hooks, who won honors from the coaches and the league media, led the Buccaneers this season, averaging 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Davis joined Hooks on the media’s freshmen team. She tallied 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots per game.
ETSU will play top-seeded Samford in the Southern Conference tournament on Thursday in Asheville, N.C.
Two Hokies on All-ACC first team
The Virginia Tech duo of Aisha Sheppard and Elizabeth Kitley have been selected to the All-ACC first team, which was chosen by a panel of coaches, media members and sports information directors.
Georgia Amoore was part of the ACC’s all-freshman team.
Sheppard ranks second in the ACC, scoring 19.4 points per game, while leading the nation with 84 3-pointers, 3-pointers per game (4.0) and 3-point attempts (228).
Kiltey ranks third in the ACC with 18.6 points a game, in addition to 10.9 rebounds a contest. Amoore is fourth in the league with 4.6 assists a game, while also averaging 11.2 points for the Hokies, who will play Miami in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Thursday in Greensboro, N.C.
COVID claims Virginia Tech-Louisville
Virginia Tech’s scheduled ACC home game with Louisville for tonight has been canceled in the wake of a contact-tracing review in the Virginia Tech program.
Virginia High (15-5, 9-4), which could have clinched a double bye in the ACC tournament with a win over the Cardinals, will conclude its regular season now on Saturday at North Carolina State.
Season ends for King
MJ Foust scored 15 points and Damion Ottman added 12 points and eight rebounds in King’s 93-68 Conference Carolinas tournament opening round loss at top-seeded Emmanuel.
King (6-12), which completed its first season under head coach Jason Gillespie, also received 10 points from Jamarquis Johnson.
Three King athletes receive awards
King women’s soccer goalkeeper Lucy Barrientos has been selected as Conference Carolinas Player of the Week. She recoved 16 saves in games last week, including 11 in a shutout of Erkine.
Dalton Gammon earned defensive honors for the men, collecting 18 saves in two matches for the Tornado. Ben Delisle picked up Co-Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week, scoring 27 seconds into overtime in King’s 1-0 win over Mount Olive last Monday.
Clemson homers past ETSU
Clemson clubbed three home runs to defeat East Tennessee State 7-3, avenging a loss last season to the Buccaneers.
Ethan Cady hit a two-run home run for ETSU, which led until the Tigers homered in the sixth to go in front for the first time. Cady and David Beam each extended hit streaks to four straight games.
ETSU (5-3) will host Eastern Kentucky this weekend.