LOCAL BRIEFS: Penn State's Forrest enters transfer portal
LOCAL BRIEFS: Penn State's Forrest enters transfer portal

Penn State University kicker/punter Levi Forrest has entered the transfer portal.

The Richlands High School graduate appeared in two games as a freshman during the 2020 season for the Nittany Lions.

Forrest attempted onside kicks against Ohio State and Maryland, but neither kick was recovered. Jordan Stout (Honaker) remains at Penn State as a field goal kicker and punter.

Sean Fitz of 247Sports.com first reported the news.

LATE THURSDAY

PREP TENNIS

Wise County Central duo wins title

Wise County Central’s Hannah McAmis and Macy Stafford won the VHSL Region 2D doubles tournament on Thursday in Bluefield.

They defeated a team from Gate City in the finals 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

