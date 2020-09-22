LOCAL BRIEFS: Patriots to host soccer twinbill

Sullivan East will host a pair of soccer matches on Thursday at the Patriots’ football field.
Sullivan East Middle School will play against middle schools that feed David Crockett at 5:30 p.m., followed by a varsity match between the combined Sullivan East and Sullivan Central girls against Providence Academy at 7.
Currently, Sullivan East combines efforts with Sullivan Central to create one team, but the Patriots will field their own team for the first time during the 2021 season.
Two Sullivan East seniors, Adeline Ensley and Rylie Patrick, will be honored prior to the varsity match
“The Sullivan East community is excited about the addition of soccer to our schools,” said Sullivan East principal Andy Hare, in an email, “and look forward to our first ever Sullivan East High School soccer team set to debut next school year for both boys and girls.”
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Two King athletes earn awards
James Brown, a basketball player and graduate of King University, and Trinity Lee, who plays for the Tornado’s girls basketball team, have earned Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Awards, as presented by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.
Brown was one of 10 individuals to garner men’s basketball first team honors with a 3.70 cumulative GPA, including a 3.85 GPA during the fall semester while majoring in business marketing. He helped the Tornado to a regular season Conference Carolinas title a season ago and was selected second team All-Conference Carolinas.
Lee finished the fall semester with a 4.00 GPA and owns a cumulative GPA of 3.94 while majoring in mathematics and physics. She was one of 13 individuals to garner second team honors. The 2018-19 Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year garnered second team All-Conference Carolinas honors a season ago.
This pair becomes the sixth and seventh King athlete to earn Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports awards, joining Tristyn Lozano (women’s volleyball) and Ben Harris (men’s soccer) in 2018-19, women’s wrestlers Marina Doi and Regina Doi in 2017-18 and Amy Van Deventer (women’s basketball) in 2015-16.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!