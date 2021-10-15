LOCAL BRIEFS: Patriots open Class AA volleyball play on Tuesday

Sullivan East will play Signal Mountain in the opening round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament on Tuesday at Rockvale High School at 5 p.m.

The eight-team double-elimination format will end on Friday with the championship match at Siegel High School.

Sullivan East (21-7) won the District 1-AA, Region 1-AA and 1-AA Sectional titles to advance to the state tournament.

Anderson County (35-11), which defeated Tennessee High on Thursday in the 1-AA sectionals, will play Hume-Fogg (31-6) in the opening game on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The Mavericks lost to Nolensville in the state finals last season.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

King ranked 24th in NWCA poll

The King University men’s wrestling team is ranked 24th in the National Wrestling Coaches Association preseason poll. It is the first time the Tornado has been ranked in the preseason since 2017.

King sophomore Christian Small will start the season ranked third in the 141-pound weight class. Small earned All-America honors last season, finishing fifth in the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships.

King is scheduled to open its season on Nov. 10 at Emmanuel College.

