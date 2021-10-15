 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Patriots open Class AA volleyball play on Tuesday
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Patriots open Class AA volleyball play on Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
se

Sullivan East will play Signal Mountain in the opening round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament on Tuesday at Rockvale High School at 5 p.m.

The eight-team double-elimination format will end on Friday with the championship match at Siegel High School.

Sullivan East (21-7) won the District 1-AA, Region 1-AA and 1-AA Sectional titles to advance to the state tournament.

Anderson County (35-11), which defeated Tennessee High on Thursday in the 1-AA sectionals, will play Hume-Fogg (31-6) in the opening game on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The Mavericks lost to Nolensville in the state finals last season.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

King ranked 24th in NWCA poll

The King University men’s wrestling team is ranked 24th in the National Wrestling Coaches Association preseason poll. It is the first time the Tornado has been ranked in the preseason since 2017.

King sophomore Christian Small will start the season ranked third in the 141-pound weight class. Small earned All-America honors last season, finishing fifth in the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships.

King is scheduled to open its season on Nov. 10 at Emmanuel College.

scheduled to open the season on November 10 with a SACC dual at Emmanuel College.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers

  • Updated

Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts