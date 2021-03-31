LOCAL BRIEFS: Pappy Thompson letters mailed for nominations

Pappy Thompson letters mailed
Letters from the Bristol Herald Courier have been mailed to the principals of 68 area schools for nominations for the 2021 Pappy Thompson Award.
This honor, which first began in 1982, goes to the senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.
Nominations are due on April 28, with the list of candidates published in the May 2 edition. The field will be narrowed to five, with articles on each slated for May 17-21. The winner will be announced in the Sunday, May 23rd edition.
Jordan Keith of Holston was the 2020 recipient.
Virginia High suspends football activities
Virginia High has suspended all football activities and will not play at Tazewell on Friday. The suspension runs through April 5, according to a press release from the school, which states that “this decision was reached through communication with the necessary central office, school-based, and medical personnel.”
In other COVID-related football news, Graham’s home contest with Richlands scheduled for Friday has also been cancelled due to COVID-related quarantines. Richlands will now play at Radford on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Monsanto enters transfer portal
Southern Conference Freshman of the Year Damari Monsanto will leave East Tennessee State and enter the transfer portal. Monsanto released that news on his twitter account.
Monsanto’s move came one day after ETSU head coach Jason Shay resigned. Freshmen Marcus Niblack, Paul Smith and Truth Harris had already announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal, with hopes of finding a new college destination.
Bowles tumbles to honors
King University’s Lindsey Bowles has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Athlete of the Week after helping the Tornado to a win last week over Converse.
Bowles competed in 10 heats, helping the Tornado set program records and improve to 5-0 on the season, which included the Conference Carolinas championship, the first conference title of any kind of the program.
King opens season at Clemson.
Samuel Eller placed 13th in Category 3 in a season-opening cycling meet over the weekend at Clemson.
In women’s competition, Kiley Krasley finished seventh for the Tornado.