LOCAL BRIEFS: Pappy Thompson letters mailed for nominations

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Pappy Thompson letters mailed

Letters from the Bristol Herald Courier have been mailed to the principals of 68 area schools for nominations for the 2021 Pappy Thompson Award.

This honor, which first began in 1982, goes to the senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.

Nominations are due on April 28, with the list of candidates published in the May 2 edition. The field will be narrowed to five, with articles on each slated for May 17-21. The winner will be announced in the Sunday, May 23rd edition.

Jordan Keith of Holston was the 2020 recipient.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Virginia High suspends football activities

Virginia High has suspended all football activities and will not play at Tazewell on Friday. The suspension runs through April 5, according to a press release from the school, which states that “this decision was reached through communication with the necessary central office, school-based, and medical personnel.”

In other COVID-related football news, Graham’s home contest with Richlands scheduled for Friday has also been cancelled due to COVID-related quarantines. Richlands will now play at Radford on Saturday at 2 p.m.