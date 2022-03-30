LOCAL BRIEFS: Pappy Thompson Award letters mailed

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Pappy Thompson Award letters mailed

The nomination process for the annual Pappy Thompson Award for Excellence has begun.

The award, which has been presented every year since 1982, honors the high school senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.

Deadline for nominations for each of the schools involved is April 27. The nominees will be listed in the Bristol Herald Courier on May 1, with stories on the five finalists and the winner slated for later in May.

Last year’s winner was Ella Maiden from Patrick Henry.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Graham slams King past Pioneers

Tennessee High graduate Deric Graham hit a grand slam in King’s 14-8 non-conference road win over Tusculum.

Truman Roper, who had a triple and double, joined Connor Andrews and Caleb Helms with three hits each for the Tornado. Graham and Chase Hilliard scored three runs for King (14-13), which scored all of its 14 runs in the first four innings.

Bears avoid sting of Wasps

Kolby Anderson and Sean Davis-Cherry drove in runs for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps fell 7-2 against Pikeville.

Leadoff batter Jared Foley and Davis-Cherry had two hits each for the Wasps (5-14).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Mince hits slam for Wasps

Hailey Mince hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh to lift Emory & Henry to an 8-5 second game victory to split a twinbill at Concord University.

Lydia Taylor also homered and drove in three runs for the Wasps (21-11), while Anna Thomas doubled and scored three runs.

Taylor also homered in the 3-1 opening game loss to the Mountain Lions (7-21).

COLLEGE GOLF

King’s Treuba claims honors

King University men’s golfer Samuel Trueba has been selected the Conference Carolinas Golfer of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Trueba won the Tennessee River Rumble in Loudon, Tenn., last weekend while leading the Tornado to a seventh place team finish. He won the tourney with a seven-under 209.

It was Trueba’s third win of the season, the only King men’s golfer in program history to win multiple tournaments in their careers.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Brewer brothers resurface at UAB

The former East Tennessee State brother duo of Lederrius and Ty Brewer have transferred to Alabama-Birmingham after entering the transfer portal last week.

Both brothers played key roles for ETSU over the two seasons. Lederrius was a two-time All-Southern Conference first team honoree, averaging 14.6 points a game last year, while Ty tallied 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds a contest.