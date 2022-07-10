 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Osborne transferring to Arizona State

mac osborne

Mac Osborne

 Virginia Tech Photo

Former Richlands High School star Mac Osborne announced via social media on Sunday that she is transferring to Arizona State.

The right-handed pitcher spent the past two seasons at Virginia Tech and went 4-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 21 games (six starts) for the Hokies. She pitched in relief in NCAA tournament games against Miami of Ohio and Florida in 2022.

Arizona State went 43-11 this past season and underwent a coaching change as Megan Barlett was announced as the head coach of the Sun Devils on June 22.

Osborne was a two-time Bristol Herald Courier player of the year during her time at Richlands and led the Blue Tornado to the 2019 VHSL Class 2 state title.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners game canceled

The Bristol State Liners had their Appalachian League game against the Kingsport Axmen canceled on Sunday due to wet field conditions.

It was supposed to be the last meeting between Bristol (10-21) and the Axmen (22-9) this season and the State Liners went 0-8 against the team from the Model City in 2022.

Bristol hosts the Johnson City Doughboys today at 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

King star wins gold

King University’s Sage Mortimer won the 50-kilogram title at this weekend’s U20 Pan American Championships.

In the gold medal match, she pinned Yorlenis Moran Sanchez of Panama.

Ana Luciano, also a standout for the Tornado, finished as a runner-up in the 68-kilogram class at the Grand Prix of Spain.

