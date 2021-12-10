LOCAL BRIEFS: Osborne out as Rye Cove football coach

Rye Cove High School is searching for a new head football coach as Cheyenne Osborne was informed on Dec. 7 that he no longer held the position.
“I have spent over half of my life here and had prepared to spend even more,” Osborne said in a statement. “I have given everything I have to this school and program but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. I fully believe if things are supposed to happen they usually do. I have had the pleasure to work with wonderful coaches and be around great groups of young men.”
A 2000 graduate of Rye Cove, Osborne had two stints as head coach at his alma mater.
He was 5-25 from 2012-14 and 4-21 from 2019-2021 with one of the state’s smallest roster. The Eagles had to forfeit their final four games of the 2021 season when injuries decimated the roster and left them without enough numbers to compete.
They did play a junior varsity schedule and have several promising eighth-graders.
“I feel confident in saying the foundation has been laid for incredible success with the program for the foreseeable future,” Osborne said. “They will be able to achieve things that have not happened here in decades. The group of returning players are incredibly hard working and very talented. They are an absolute blast to be around and will be fun to watch. I wish them nothing but the best and am looking forward the success they will have.”