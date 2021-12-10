 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Osborne out as Rye Cove football coach
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Osborne out as Rye Cove football coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
rc

Rye Cove High School is searching for a new head football coach as Cheyenne Osborne was informed on Dec. 7 that he no longer held the position.

“I have spent over half of my life here and had prepared to spend even more,” Osborne said in a statement. “I have given everything I have to this school and program but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. I fully believe if things are supposed to happen they usually do. I have had the pleasure to work with wonderful coaches and be around great groups of young men.”

A 2000 graduate of Rye Cove, Osborne had two stints as head coach at his alma mater.

He was 5-25 from 2012-14 and 4-21 from 2019-2021 with one of the state’s smallest roster. The Eagles had to forfeit their final four games of the 2021 season when injuries decimated the roster and left them without enough numbers to compete.

They did play a junior varsity schedule and have several promising eighth-graders.

“I feel confident in saying the foundation has been laid for incredible success with the program for the foreseeable future,” Osborne said. “They will be able to achieve things that have not happened here in decades. The group of returning players are incredibly hard working and very talented. They are an absolute blast to be around and will be fun to watch. I wish them nothing but the best and am looking forward the success they will have.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts
Sports News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts

  • Updated

The next time Mason Polier delivers some pad-popping hits on the football field, he’ll be doing so for a team not located in Southwest Virginia.

The former Union High School star announced via his social media accounts on Thursday night that he is transferring from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to Western Carolina University.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts