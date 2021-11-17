LOCAL BRIEFS: Oliver, ETSU to make home debut tonight

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Oliver, ETSU to make home debut tonight

New East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver will make his home debut tonight when the Buccaneers play host to USC Upstate at Freedom Hall. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.

ETSU (0-2), which is still looking for its first win of the season after falling to Appalachian State and Tennessee, is 36-4 in home openers since 1981. The Bucs haven’t lost three straight since February of 2018.

The Spartans are 1-2, defeating St. Andrews after losses to South Carolina and Charlotte. ETSU leads the all-time series 8-6, although USC Upstate has won the last five. Eight of 14 meetings have been decided by seven points or less.

UVa-Wise falls to 0-3

Limestone pulled away late in taking an 82-72 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Bradley Dean (Gate City) had 14 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals for UVa-Wise (0-3, 0-1), while Kaeleb Carter scored a game-high 23 points in the loss.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise falls to 0-3