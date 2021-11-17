LOCAL BRIEFS: Oliver, ETSU to make home debut tonight

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Oliver, ETSU to make home debut tonight
New East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver will make his home debut tonight when the Buccaneers play host to USC Upstate at Freedom Hall. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.
ETSU (0-2), which is still looking for its first win of the season after falling to Appalachian State and Tennessee, is 36-4 in home openers since 1981. The Bucs haven’t lost three straight since February of 2018.
The Spartans are 1-2, defeating St. Andrews after losses to South Carolina and Charlotte. ETSU leads the all-time series 8-6, although USC Upstate has won the last five. Eight of 14 meetings have been decided by seven points or less.
UVa-Wise falls to 0-3
Limestone pulled away late in taking an 82-72 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Bradley Dean (Gate City) had 14 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals for UVa-Wise (0-3, 0-1), while Kaeleb Carter scored a game-high 23 points in the loss.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise falls to 0-3
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers were just 1-for-14 from 3-point range in dropping a 75-68 Conference Carolinas decision to Limestone.
UVa-Wise (0-3, 0-1) received a 16-point, 13-rebound performance from Kalee Johnson, while Meg Crawford (Sullivan Central) finished with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
Santoro, Jones shoot Wasps past Salem
Emma Santoro scored 14 points and Brylee Jones added 12 to lead Emory & Henry to a 73-62 win over Salem, N.C.
Alexis Hoppers and Callie Haderer (John Battle) had nine points each for the 2-1 Wasps. Macey McClellan (Sullivan Central) added seven points in the win.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Prep tournaments begin in Tennessee
A pair of high school basketball tournaments will be held in Northeast Tennessee next week.
Sullivan East will host its annual Food City Thanksgiving Tournament, which will include 29 boys and girls games from Nov. 22-27.
David Crockett will host the Hardee’s Classic on Nov. 22-27, with the boys and girls teams from both Tennessee High and West Ridge involved.
PREP BASKETBALL
Tennessee Tournaments
FOOD CITY THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT
At Sullivan East High School
Monday, Nov. 22
Girls
Science Hill vs. Hampton, 4 p.m.
Greeneville vs. Unaka, 5:30 p.m.
Cloudland vs. South Greene, 7 p.m.
North Greene vs. Sullivan East, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Boys
Volunteer vs. Oak Ridge, 4 p.m.
Bearden vs. McCallie, 7 p.m.
Girls
South Greene vs. Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
Happy Valley vs. Sullivan East, 5:30 p.m.
At Sullivan East Middle School
Bearden vs. Dobyns-Bennett, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Boys
Bearden vs. Volunteer, 11:30 a.m.
University High vs. Sullivan East, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
North Greene vs. Bearden, 1 p.m.
Science Hill vs. South Greene, 2:30 p.m.
Unaka vs. Dobyns-Bennett, 4 p.m.
Knox Central vs. Cloudland, 5:30 p.m.
Happy Valley vs. Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Boys
Volunteer vs. University High, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
State Line vs. Unaka, 11:30 a.m.
Dobyns-Bennett vs. Cloudland, 1 p.m.
Morristown West vs. North Greene, 2:30 p.m.
State Line vs. Hampton, 4 p.m.
Happy Valley vs. Science Hill, 7 p.m.
Sullivan East vs. Knox Central, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Boys
Bearden vs. Sullivan East, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Greeneville vs. Morristown West, 10 a.m.
Hampton vs. Knox Central, 11:30 a.m.
South Greene vs. Dobyns-Bennett, 1 p.m.
Science Hill vs. Unaka, 2:30 p.m.
Cloudland vs. Bearden, 4 p.m.
Bearden vs. Sullivan East, 7 p.m.
At Sullivan East Middle School
North Greene vs. Happy Valley, 10 a.m.
HARDEE’S CLASSIC
At David Crockett High School
BOYS
Tuesday, Nov. 23
G1: Tennessee High vs. South Greene, 3:30 p.m.
G2: Daniel Boone vs. Unaka, 5 p.m.
G3: Unicoi County vs. West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
G4: David Crockett vs. Cloudland, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
G5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 3 p.m.
G6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 4:30 p.m.
G7: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m.
G8: Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
G9: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 11 a.m.
G10: 7th place, 12:30 p.m.
G11: 5th place, 2 p.m.
G12: 3rd place, 3:30 p.m.
G13: Championship, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Monday, Nov. 22
G1: Tennessee High vs. Cherokee, 3:30 p.m.
G2: Daniel Boone vs. Unicoi County, 5 p.m.
G3: West Ridge vs. Volunteer, 6:30 p.m.
G4: David Crockett vs. West Greene, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
G5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 3 p.m.
G6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 4:30 p.m.
G7: Game 2 winner vs, Game 3 winner, 6 p.m.
G8: Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
G9: 7th place, noon
G10: 5th place, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
G11: Third place, 2 p.m.
G12: Championship, 6 p.m.