LOCAL BRIEFS: Oak Hill Academy's Smith announces retirement

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Smith announces retirement

Oak Hill Academy basketball coach Steve Smith announced on Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 66-year-old Smith owns a sublime career record of 1,225-98 and led the Warriors to national titles in 1993, 1994, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2012 and 2016.

That 1992-93 squad won a tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den in December and the team would play games in Bristol nearly every year thereafter.

Jerry Stackhouse, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Kevin Durant, Cole Anthony and Stephen Jackson were among the many future NBA players he coached at the small boarding school located in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

His current team is 23-7 and hosts Rock Creek Christian on Friday.

Smith is a Kentucky native who played college hoops at Asbury University.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Jordan leads King past Warriors

Connor Jordan was 8-for-9 from the field to finish with 21 points to lead King to an 83-76 Conference Carolinas road win at Southern Wesleyan.

Michael Mays (Tennessee High) had 17 points, while Isaiah Curry contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. J’Son Brooks tallied 11 points, while MJ Foust had 12 rebounds.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Second quarter dooms King

Trinity Lee had 19 points and five rebounds, but King dropped a 83-71 Conference Carolinas road decision at Southern Wesleyan.

Alexa Gramann added 12 points and eight boards for King, which was outscored 26-10 in the second quarter and fell behind 45-34 at halftime.

Brianna Dunbar added 12 points and Desiree Bates added 11 points for King (10-8, 9-6).

Southern Wesleyan, which committed 20 turnovers, won for just the third time this season.

Hokies clobber Clemson

Aisha Sheppard tallied 23 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 73-42 ACC rout of Clemson.

Azana Baines added 20 points and seven boards for the Hokies (17-6, 9-3). Georgia Amoore added 14 points, including three of the Hokies’ 10 3s in the game.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H sweeps season-opener twinbill

Emory & Henry College opened the 2022 season with a doubleheader sweep of Mars Hill, winning by scores of 8-0 and 6-5.

Avery Adkins pitched a seven-hit shutout in the opener, while Morgan Silvis homered.

Anna Thomas smacked a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to clinch a victory in the second game, while Lydia Taylor drove in the Wasps’ other five runs.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King tames Bobcats

Suetonius Harris tallied 11 kills and Jack Sarnowski dished out 30 assists to lead King to a Conference Carolinas opening 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 win over Lees-McRae.

Aaron Milstead added eight kills and three blocks for the Tornado (2-7, 1-0), which played a brutal non-league slate that included nationally ranked teams Purdue Fort Wayne, Loyola Chicago and Harvard.