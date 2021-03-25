LOCAL BRIEFS: NFF to host banquet on May 8

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

NFF to host banquet on May 8

The National Football Foundation’s 7th Annual Awards Banquet to honor local student-athletes,, football coaches, and officials will be held on Saturday, May 8, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Johnson City.

Ten elite senior student-athletes from its member schools will be recognized, and $5,000 is college scholarships will be awarded. Several area college football coaches have been invited to speak at the event. A coach and official in the region will also be recognized and enshrined in the NFF Mountain Empire Football Hall of Fame that will open next month at the at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport.

Included among the high school senior honorees are Bryce Snyder (Tennessee High), Will Nottingham (Sullivan Central) and Shannon Wohlford (John Battle).