LOCAL BRIEFS: NFF to host banquet on May 8

NFF to host banquet on May 8
The National Football Foundation’s 7th Annual Awards Banquet to honor local student-athletes,, football coaches, and officials will be held on Saturday, May 8, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Johnson City.
Ten elite senior student-athletes from its member schools will be recognized, and $5,000 is college scholarships will be awarded. Several area college football coaches have been invited to speak at the event. A coach and official in the region will also be recognized and enshrined in the NFF Mountain Empire Football Hall of Fame that will open next month at the at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport.
Included among the high school senior honorees are Bryce Snyder (Tennessee High), Will Nottingham (Sullivan Central) and Shannon Wohlford (John Battle).
Cone enters transfer portal
Virginia Tech reserve guard Jalen Cone has entered the transfer portal.
Cone averaged 9.2 points and 20.0 minutes for the Hokies (15-7) this season.
The 5-foot-10 Cone became the second Hokie to enter the transfer portal this week. Freshman reserve guard Joe Bamisile entered the portal Monday.
Wasps swept on pitch
Guilford was successful on one of 10 shots on goal to defeat the Emory & Henry men’s soccer team 1-0. Spencer Scott had five saves for the Wasps. (0-5).
The Emory & Henry women (0-6) also dropped a 1-0 decision to Ferrum. Natalie Capone had 11 saves, for Emory & Henry (0-6).
King wins Conference Carolinas
The King University acrobatics & tumbling team defeated Converse to claim the inaugural Conference Carolinas regular season title.
King (5-0, 4-0), which will host the Conference Carolinas Championships on April 10-11, received contributions from many, including Elizabeth White and Jayden Nelson, who have received national honors for their performances last week.
White was selected as athlete of the week and Nelson garnered specialist of the week from the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Emory & Henry wins
Chandler Kezele capped a seven-run eighth inning with a grand slam to lift Emory & Henry to a 13-5 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Guilford.
Kezele drove in five runs for the Wasps (1-4, 1-4), while Jacob Zoller had three hits and Eli Milhorn drove in three more. Jordan Smith picked up the win in relief, allowing just one unearned run in 3 2/3 innings on the mound.