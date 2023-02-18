WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols smack Auburn

Rickea Jackson scored 27 points and Jordan Horston added 18 points and nine rebounds in leading Tennessee to an 83-76 Southeastern Conference home victory over the Tigers.

Tennessee (20-9, 12-2) also got 17 points from Tess Darby, eight assists by Jasmine Powell and eight points and seven boards from Jillian Hollingshead.

King falls to Chowan

Ashley Allen led the Tornado with 16 points and eight rebounds in King’s 82-75 Conference Carolinas home loss to Chowan.

King (7-20, 7-12) received a huge double-double from Alexa Gramann with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Jaden Potts (Dobyns-Bennett) added 13 points and West Ridge graduate Jaelyn West had 10 rebounds in the loss.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Chowan scores 100 on King

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 21 points and Jaylen Bernard added 20 in King’s 100-89 Conference Carolinas home loss to Chowan.

King (6-20 5-14), which visits Emory & Henry tonight, received 11 points from Brandon Lamberth and 10 points by Darron Howard.

The Tornado trailed 53-35 at halftime.

Paladins hold off ETSU

Jordan King led three ETSU scorers in double figures with 20 points, but Furman was able to hold off the Buccaneers for an 83-79 Southern Conference home victory.

Jalen Haynes added 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots for ETSU (10-19, 6-10). Jaden Seymour contributed 15 points and nine boards.

Jamarius Hairston and DeAnthony Tipler had nine points each, hitting a trio of 3s apiece for the Bucs, who finished with 10 from long range.

Flying Eagles grounded on road

Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a 92-83 decision at Lenoir Community College in North Carolina. The Flying Eagles fell to 9-17 on the season. Lenoir shot 39 3-pointers, making 10 of them in the win.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eagles overcome Wasps

Carson-Newman pushed across two runs in the bottom of the eighth to compete a three-game sweep with an 8-6 home win over Emory & Henry.

Jared Foley, Tyler Bradley, Noah Mazza and Camden Bailey had two hits each for the Wasps (4-7). Bailey also drove in two runs.

Flying Eagles downed

Anthony Houchins (Lebanon) had two hits and Caleb Collins (Abingdon) drove in two runs in Southwest Virginia Community College’s 10-5 home loss to Lackawanna Community College. The Flying Eagles fell to 2-6 on the season.

ETSU takes series from Rockets

Ashton King drove home Tommy Barth with a single in the bottom of the eighth and Andrew Cotten struck out three in 1 1/3 innings in relief to lift East Tennessee State to a 3-2 non-conference home win over Toledo.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Senators impeached by King

Jessica Campbell and Tinsley Thompson each homered to lead King to an 11-5 second game non-conference home win over Davis & Elkins.

Thompson also tripled and scored three runs. The John Battle duo of Maggie Deel (two hits, two RBIs and Haylee Dye (double, two RBIs) also contributed for the Tornado. Union graduate Marleigh Duncan started and picked up the win, improving to 3-0 on the season.

King (8-6) won the opener 3-2 when Peyton Day drove in Campbell with a single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Deel homered and drove in two runs for the Tornado. Savana Luper improved to 3-0, earning the win in relief.

NFF Hall of Fame

Newest inductees unveiled for shrine

The Mountain Empire Chapter of the National Football Foundation has announced the stellar class to be inducted into the Football Hall of Fame on April 29 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Johnson City, Tennessee. The ceremony will coincide with the annual banquet to recognize the elite scholar-athletes from its members across the region.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Class to be inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame will include; Ed Cifers – Dobyns-Bennett (1934) (represented by his family); Randy Sanders – Morristown East (1983); Todd Collins – Jefferson County (1987) and Coach Ken Green – Daniel Boone High School.

The National Football Foundation Mountain Empire Hall of Fame is located inside Meadowview Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport, TN and provides the region and its visitors with insight into the rich history of football from the Mountain Empire (spanning East TN, SW Virginia, and Western NC), player and coaches photos and videos, and a spectacular display of football memorabilia.