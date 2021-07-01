LOCAL BRIEFS: Necciai, Luttrell, Cox among new HoF Class

APPALACHIAN LEAGUE
Necciai, Luttrell, Cox among new HoF Class
The Appalachian League Hall of Fame announced six new members on Thursday, with the 2021 Class including a trio of Bristolians, led by Ron Necciai, Dotty Cox and current Bristol President and General Manager Mahlon Luttrell.
“I am so humbled and honored to join such a legacy of individuals that have given so much to the continued success of baseball in the historic Appalachian League,” said Luttrell, on the Appalachian League website. “It was just unbelievable when I found out I would be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
“I want to thank everyone that I have worked with over my career; we have truly been an extended family for many years. I also especially want to thank my family for supporting me and allowing me to do what I love for all my life.”
Necciai became the only pitcher in history to strike out all 27 batters in a nine-inning professional game for the Bristol Twins in 1952.
Cox, the wife of longtime Bristol White Sox and Tigers president Boyce Cox, started as a volunteer in 1984, serving as team treasurer for 30 years. The souvenir stand at DeVault Stadium is named in her honor.
The other three members of the 2021 Class are Orlando Cepeda, Joe Mauer and Jimmy Rollins.
Cepeda, a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, played in Salem in the Appalachian League in 1955. Mauer batted .400 in 32 games in Elizabethton in 2001 before compiling a lifetime batting average of .306 in 15 seasons with the Minnesota Twins.
Rollins, who spent 15 of his 17 year in the major leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies, got this professional start in 1996 in Martinsville. He finished his career with 2,455 major league hits.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Johnson City native commits to Vols
Senior point guard B.J. Edwards from Knoxville Catholic High School announced on Thursday that he has committed to continue his basketball career at the University of Tennessee.
Edwards is a Johnson City, Tennessee, native and is rated among the nation’s top point guards in his class.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
E&H, UVa-Wise to play
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise released its 2021 schedule on Thursday and the 25-game regular-season docket includes a home match against Emory & Henry on Oct. 5.
That’ll mark the first volleyball meeting between the programs since Aug. 30, 2008, when E&H earned a 25-21, 25-14, 25-13 win over UVa-Wise with Twyla Sessor (Northwood) hustling her way to 14 digs and Samantha Shepard (Tazewell) slamming down 10 kills for the Wasps.
Both teams struggled last season with UVa-Wise going 0-8 and E&H finishing 3-7 in truncated spring seasons. Emory & Henry is transitioning to NCAA Division II membership.
UVa-Wise opens the season on Sept. 2 at home against King University, another regional rival.
King and Emory & Henry will face off on the volleyball court on Sept. 11 in Bristol.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Conference Carolinas adds new members
Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke officially became the 12th and 13th members of Conference Carolinas on Thursday. Both schools accepted their invitations to join the league in April of last year.
Located in Pembroke, North Carolina, it is the Braves’ Pembroke’s second time as a member of Conference Carolinas, having been part of the league from 1976-92. Francis Marion, located in Florence, South Carolina, is a first-time member.
According to the league office, that addition of those schools gives the league five member institutions in Eastern North Carolina and South Carolina, which will create a greater geographic balance in the conference and help with scheduling.