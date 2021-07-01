LOCAL BRIEFS: Necciai, Luttrell, Cox among new HoF Class

APPALACHIAN LEAGUE

Necciai, Luttrell, Cox among new HoF Class

The Appalachian League Hall of Fame announced six new members on Thursday, with the 2021 Class including a trio of Bristolians, led by Ron Necciai, Dotty Cox and current Bristol President and General Manager Mahlon Luttrell.

“I am so humbled and honored to join such a legacy of individuals that have given so much to the continued success of baseball in the historic Appalachian League,” said Luttrell, on the Appalachian League website. “It was just unbelievable when I found out I would be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“I want to thank everyone that I have worked with over my career; we have truly been an extended family for many years. I also especially want to thank my family for supporting me and allowing me to do what I love for all my life.”

Necciai became the only pitcher in history to strike out all 27 batters in a nine-inning professional game for the Bristol Twins in 1952.

Cox, the wife of longtime Bristol White Sox and Tigers president Boyce Cox, started as a volunteer in 1984, serving as team treasurer for 30 years. The souvenir stand at DeVault Stadium is named in her honor.