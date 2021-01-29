LOCAL BRIEFS: Mountain 7 District cancels basketball tournament

There will be no Mountain 7 District boys or girls basketball tournaments this season, a decision made unanimously on Friday morning during a meeting of the league’s principals.
Abingdon and Lee High’s teams are currently being quarantined in following coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.
The Black Diamond District, Cumberland District, Hogoheegee District, Southwest District and Mountain Empire District will proceed with the tournaments as regularly scheduled.
Union, Gate City, Ridgeview and Lee High will represent the Mountain 7 in the Region 2D boys tournament, while Gate City, Ridgeview, Wise County Central and Union will do the same in the girls.
Abingdon’s girls and boys will both advance to the Region 3D tournament, but are currently awaiting seeds.
Abingdon principal B.J. Lasley offered a comment Friday regarding the current quarantine for the AHS girls and boys basketball teams due to COVID-19.
“At this point, we will adhere to the recommendation of 14-day quarantine for our girls and boys basketball teams,” Lasley said. “The 14-day quarantine will end regular season play, and we will be able to return for the Region 3D tournament starting the week of Feb. 8.”
AHS boys basketball coach Aaron Williams and athletic director Jeff Johnson declined comment.
Lasley did not say what prompted the quarantine, but he did offer the following statement.
“After a review of the exposure that occurred during the basketball games at Abingdon High School on 1/22/21 and 1/23/21 by the Mount Rogers Health district, they issued strict guidance to quarantine for 14 days for those players who have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 90 days,” Lasley said.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H loses to Lynchburg
The University of Lynchburg held off Emory & Henry’s fourth-quarter comeback bid in a 60-53 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win on Friday.
E&H (1-2) was outrebounded 43-33, committed 19 turnovers and fell behind 53-34 after three quarters. Brylee Jones (Greeneville) led the Wasps with 12 points.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Keith leads King
King University freshman Jordan Keith fared well in his collegiate debut on Friday.
Keith placed fifth at the Conference Carolinas cross country championships in Concord, North Carolina, navigating the men’s 5K race in 16:32.7. It was the Tornado debut for the Holston High School graduate, who was the 2020 recipient for the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award.
King placed second in the team standings in both the men’s and women’s races.
Megan Davis (Dobyns-Bennett) of the Tornado finished third in the women’s race in 20:25.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lindenwood hangs L on King
Lindenwood posted a 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 win over King University on Friday, sending the Tornado to its first loss of the season. King (2-1) was led by Joshua Kim’s nine kills and seven digs.