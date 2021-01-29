LOCAL BRIEFS: Mountain 7 District cancels basketball tournament

There will be no Mountain 7 District boys or girls basketball tournaments this season, a decision made unanimously on Friday morning during a meeting of the league’s principals.

Abingdon and Lee High’s teams are currently being quarantined in following coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

The Black Diamond District, Cumberland District, Hogoheegee District, Southwest District and Mountain Empire District will proceed with the tournaments as regularly scheduled.

Union, Gate City, Ridgeview and Lee High will represent the Mountain 7 in the Region 2D boys tournament, while Gate City, Ridgeview, Wise County Central and Union will do the same in the girls.

Abingdon’s girls and boys will both advance to the Region 3D tournament, but are currently awaiting seeds.

Abingdon principal B.J. Lasley offered a comment Friday regarding the current quarantine for the AHS girls and boys basketball teams due to COVID-19.

“At this point, we will adhere to the recommendation of 14-day quarantine for our girls and boys basketball teams,” Lasley said. “The 14-day quarantine will end regular season play, and we will be able to return for the Region 3D tournament starting the week of Feb. 8.”