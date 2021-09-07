LOCAL BRIEFS: More prep football postponements due to COVID

PREP FOOTBALL
More postponements this week
Three high school football games involving local teams were postponed on Monday, while one contest was added to the schedule.
Thursday’s Honaker at Twin Valley matchup, Friday’s showdown between Grayson County and Rural Retreat and Saturday’s matinee between Castlewood and Thomas Walker have all been postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.
Thomas Walker (0-1) will now host Twin Valley (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
PREP GOLF
West Ridge wins first match
West Ridge won its first golf match in school history, firing a three-person 157 to defeat Volunteer (158) and Dobyns-Bennett (160) at Bays Mountain Country Club.
Dobyns-Bennett (82) won the girls match over West Ridge (87) and Volunteer (94).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Scott claims honors for ETSU
East Tennessee State sophomore linebacker Stephen Scott has been chosen as the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Scott tallied a team-high 10 tackles, including one for loss, and also scooped up a fumble and returned it 27 yards for a touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 23-3 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King tops Tusculum
An overtime goal by Mackenzie Winters gave King University a 2-1 triumph over Tusculum on Tuesday. The Tornado (1-1) also received a goal from Presley Bacon.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Tusculum tops UVa-Wise
Tusculum needed just 63 minutes to record a 25-16, 25-15, 25-12 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. UVa-Wise (0-2) got four kills from Tennessee High graduate Adison Minor and seven digs from ex-Abingdon High School star Matelyn Gibson.