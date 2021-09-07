 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: More prep football postponements due to COVID
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: More prep football postponements due to COVID

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Prep Football Cuff

PREP FOOTBALL

More postponements this week

Three high school football games involving local teams were postponed on Monday, while one contest was added to the schedule.

Thursday’s Honaker at Twin Valley matchup, Friday’s showdown between Grayson County and Rural Retreat and Saturday’s matinee between Castlewood and Thomas Walker have all been postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

Thomas Walker (0-1) will now host Twin Valley (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.

PREP GOLF

West Ridge wins first match

West Ridge won its first golf match in school history, firing a three-person 157 to defeat Volunteer (158) and Dobyns-Bennett (160) at Bays Mountain Country Club.

Dobyns-Bennett (82) won the girls match over West Ridge (87) and Volunteer (94).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Scott claims honors for ETSU

East Tennessee State sophomore linebacker Stephen Scott has been chosen as the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Scott tallied a team-high 10 tackles, including one for loss, and also scooped up a fumble and returned it 27 yards for a touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 23-3 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King tops Tusculum

An overtime goal by Mackenzie Winters gave King University a 2-1 triumph over Tusculum on Tuesday. The Tornado (1-1) also received a goal from Presley Bacon.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tusculum tops UVa-Wise

Tusculum needed just 63 minutes to record a 25-16, 25-15, 25-12 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. UVa-Wise (0-2) got four kills from Tennessee High graduate Adison Minor and seven digs from ex-Abingdon High School star Matelyn Gibson.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts