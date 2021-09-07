LOCAL BRIEFS: More prep football postponements due to COVID

PREP FOOTBALL

More postponements this week

Three high school football games involving local teams were postponed on Monday, while one contest was added to the schedule.

Thursday’s Honaker at Twin Valley matchup, Friday’s showdown between Grayson County and Rural Retreat and Saturday’s matinee between Castlewood and Thomas Walker have all been postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

Thomas Walker (0-1) will now host Twin Valley (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.

PREP GOLF

West Ridge wins first match

West Ridge won its first golf match in school history, firing a three-person 157 to defeat Volunteer (158) and Dobyns-Bennett (160) at Bays Mountain Country Club.

Dobyns-Bennett (82) won the girls match over West Ridge (87) and Volunteer (94).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Scott claims honors for ETSU

East Tennessee State sophomore linebacker Stephen Scott has been chosen as the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week.