LOCAL BRIEFS: Minnick, King have runner-up finishes in wrestling

Abingdon’s Dalton Minnick and Virginia High’s Orrin King wrestled to runner-up finishes at the Titan Toughman Tournament, which concluded on Saturday at Hidden Valley High School in Roanoke.
Minnick was runner-up at 132-pounds, while King placed second at 285.
George Wythe had a pair of second-place finishers as well in Jaxon Ward (106) and Cody Davis (160). The Maroons were 11th in the team standings.
Lord Botetourt claimed the team title.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Tornado wins tournament
King University had six champions in winning the 16-team North Central Open on Saturday in Naperville, Illinois.
Jaclyn McNichols (101-pound weight class), Sage Mortimer (116), Cheyenne Sisenstein (123), Montana DeLawder (130), Ana Luciano (136) and Chey Bowman (170) led the way for the Tornado.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Jordan wins Lanier Award
Emory & Henry College senior running back Devontae Jordan is the 2021 recipient of the Lanier Award, given to the top NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA football player in Virginia.
The Bassett, Virginia, native who transferred to E&H from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, finished the season with 1,853 rushing yards, 26 touchdowns and 156 points.
He gained more than 100 yards in each of the season’s 10 games.
Caleb Jennings (2009) previously won the Lanier Award for Emory & Henry, while Cary Perkins of the Wasps took home the Dudley Award in 1992.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King drops home opener
Southern Wesleyan’s Julian Cameron scored 30 points as the Knights earned a 93-70 Conference Carolinas win over King University and spoiled the home opener for the Tornado.
King (4-4, 2-4) got 13 points and three assists from Morristown East High School graduate Connor Jordan and a dozen points from ex-Tennessee High star Michael Mays.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tornado improves to 6-2
Desiree Bates and Ryleigh Fritz each had 13 points as the King University Tornado improved to 6-2 with a 70-60 victory over Southern Wesleyan.
SWCC falls to Wake Tech
Despite 16 points from Texas native Lexi Campbell, Southwest Virginia Community College suffered a 65-53 loss to Wake Tech.
SWCC is now 7-2.
LATE FRIDAY
PRO BASKETBALL
McClung scores 26
Mac McClung got going in the second half and propelled the South Bay Lakers to another victory.
The former Gate City High School star scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half in South Bay’s 112-102 G League road win over the Stockton Kings on Friday night.
McClung hit all five of his shots from the field in scoring 15 points in the third quarter as South Bay rallied for a victory that improved its record to 8-1.
The 6-foot-2 rookie guard also had six assists, three rebounds, two steals and just two turnovers.
McClung is averaging 20.7 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.