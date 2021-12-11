LOCAL BRIEFS: Minnick, King have runner-up finishes in wrestling

Despite 16 points from Texas native Lexi Campbell, Southwest Virginia Community College suffered a 65-53 loss to Wake Tech.

SWCC is now 7-2.

LATE FRIDAY

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 26

Mac McClung got going in the second half and propelled the South Bay Lakers to another victory.

The former Gate City High School star scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half in South Bay’s 112-102 G League road win over the Stockton Kings on Friday night.

McClung hit all five of his shots from the field in scoring 15 points in the third quarter as South Bay rallied for a victory that improved its record to 8-1.

The 6-foot-2 rookie guard also had six assists, three rebounds, two steals and just two turnovers.

McClung is averaging 20.7 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.