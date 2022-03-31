 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Milligan athlete killed in accident

Milligan Logo

Milligan College

 Contributed

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Milligan athlete killed in accident

Milligan University cross country and track and field runner Eli Cramer was killed in an accident involving a vehicle near Williamsburg, Va., according to a Milligan press release.

Cramer was a sophomore from Murfreesboro, Tenn.

According to the release, teammates Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy were also injured. Mortimer was still undergoing treatment on Thursday night, while Baldy had been released.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King rules over Pioneers

Suetonius Harris had 13 kills and Joshua Kim added 12, leading King to a 25-18, 36-34, 25-21 non-conference win over Tusculum.

JT Deppe dished out 40 assists and Ryan Sumarsono added 11 digs for the 13-11 Tornado.

BASS FISHING

King duo finish 2nd in tournament

The King University fishing duo of Donavan Carson and Landon Lawson finished second in the Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship in Wagoner, Okla.

The duo was 30th after the opening day, moved up to eighth on Wednesday and were leading on Thursday before the final group topped their weight total of 40 pounds, three ounces.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS

Marion hoops trio to ink with SWCC

The Marion basketball trio of Amber Kimberlin, Anna Hagy and Hayley Farris will sign letters of intent today to continue their education and basketball careers at Southwest Virginia Community College.

Kimberlin was the Southwest District player of the year.

for the 2021-22 season.

