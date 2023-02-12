COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Miller powers King to first win

Rikkelle Miller four three hits, including two home runs, and also drove in six runs to lead King to an 8-2 win over Florida Southern on Sunday in Dahlonega, Ga.

Miller, who was an All-American last season for the Tornado, also scored a pair of runs. Tinsley Thompson homered and Savana Luper picked up the win for King, which improved to 1-3. Marleigh Duncan (Union) finished up in the circle, while Haylee Dye (John Battle) and Thompson scored two runs apiece.

Carly Turner, Peyton Day and Thompson doubled for King in an 8-1 opening game loss to No. 5 ranked North Georgia. Turner took the loss in the circle.

King will play Florida Southern and North Georgia again today and will host Lincoln Memorial in a twinbill on Wednesday.

Street hits in E&H loss

Patrick Henry graduate Abigail Street doubled and scored a run in Emory & Henry's 7-2 loss to West Alabama in the Old Coast Classic in St. Augustine, Fla.

Lydia Taylor also doubled for the Wasps. Avery Adkins struck out nine in seven innings in taking the loss.

Emory & Henry (0-3), which had two games canceled on Saturday and one on Sunday in Florida, will host Mount Olive in its home opener on Saturday.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols flog Commodores

Rickea Jackson had 21 points and five rebounds and Tennessee blew open a close game with a third quarter run to hammer Vanderbilt 86-59 in Southeastern Conference in Knoxville.

Tennessee (18-9, 10-2) was tied at 38 at halftime before the Volunteer outscored Vanderbilt 28-8 in the third quarter and 48-21 in the second half.

Jordan Horston added 18 points and nine boards and Tess Darby contributed 14 points and six boards. Jordan Walker had eight assists and Jillian Hollingshead added nine boards.

Tennessee visits Arkansas on Thursday.