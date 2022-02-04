LOCAL BRIEFS: Michael Webb resigns as football coach Lebanon

Michael Webb has resigned as the head football coach at Lebanon High School after five seasons leading the Pioneers.

Webb went 11-36 at the helm of the program and his best season was the spring 2021 campaign when the Pioneers went 4-3.

“I had not been able to achieve the success I wanted my alma mater to experience in my five years, so I made the decision to step down,” Webb said.

Lebanon was 2-8 this past fall with wins over Northwood and Castlewood in what was the program’s first season since returning to the Class 1 ranks after dropping down from Class 2.

Webb is a 2002 Lebanon graduate and played on the offensive and defensive line for the Pioneers. He was an assistant football coach for nine years before taking over as head coach prior to the 2017 season. He also had a successful stint as Lebanon’s wrestling coach.

“I hope to get back into coaching wrestling and potentially football if the right situation presents itself,” Webb said.

Wells lands new job

Richlands High School graduate Thad Wells is the new coach at Lakeway Christian Academy in White Pine, Tennessee.

It is the latest stop in the coaching career of Wells, who was an assistant at the University of Virginia in the fall of 2021. He won a VHSL state title at Blacksburg and went 3-3 in his lone season leading Richlands in the spring of 2021.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King overpowered by UNC Pembroke

UNC Pembroke had four players score in double digits and dominated the boards in taking an 84-64 Conference Carolinas win over King University.

King (9-7, 8-5) received 13 points apiece from Brianna Dunbar and Trinity Lee.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King collapses vs. Pembroke

King University held a three-point halftime lead against nationally-ranked UNC Pembroke but collapsed in the second half in dropping an 87-68 Conference Carolina decision.

The Tornado (10-10, 7-9) was led by Darron Howard’s 14 points.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise loses opener

Brandon Costa’s debut as the head coach at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was spoiled as the Highland Cavaliers dropped a 9-2 season-opening decision to Southern Wesleyan.

Tyler Campbell and JoJo Kelliher scored UVa-Wise’s runs.

LATE THURSDAY

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung gets triple-double

Mac McClung wears No. 0 for the G League’s South Bay Lakers, but the dude wearing the lowest digit put up some big numbers on Thursday night.

The former Gate City High School star recorded the first triple-double of his professional career in his team’s 132-120 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

McClung finished with 29 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in what was his finest statistical performance of the season. He made 11 of his 17 shots from the field and committed seven turnovers in playing 39 minutes.

The 12 assists were a season-high for McClung and his 11 rebounds notched his top total this season.

The 6-foot-2 rookie guard is averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 21 G League games this season. He made his NBA debut in December with the Chicago Bulls, appearing in one game and scoring two points.