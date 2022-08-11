Local briefs: McClung to play for Team USA

PRO BASKEBALL

McClung to play for Team USA

Mac McClung has worn the uniform of Gate City High School, Georgetown University, Texas Tech, South Bay Lakers, Windy City Bulls, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and the summer-league team of the Golden State Warriors.

Later this month he will be suiting up for Team USA.

The second-year pro made the 12-man roster for the Men’s World Cup Qualifying team, which will play two games in August.

The team faces Uruguay on Aug. 25 in Las Vegas, while playing Colombia on Aug. 29.

It continues a busy summer for the 6-foot-2 McClung, who starred for Golden State’s summer league squad and signed a contract with the defending NBA champions that included an invitation to training camp.

McClung made his NBA debut last season, playing one game apiece for the Bulls and Lakers.

Robert Woodard II is also on the USA’s roster. He played for runner-up Columbus (Mississippi) in the 2017 Arby’s Classic and has NBA experience with Sacramento.

Former Chicago and Milwaukee head coach Jim Boylan will lead the team.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU to play in Asheville Championship

The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team will play in the Asheville Championship on Nov. 11-13 inside Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

ETSU will face Elon on Nov. 11, and will face the winner or loser of Louisiana and Harvard on Nov. 13

ETSU has won three of the four all-time meetings against Elon with the last matchup coming Feb. 7, 2005. The Bucs have never faced Harvard and have played Louisiana twice.

Last year marked the inaugural Asheville Championship where Minnesota defeated Princeton in the title game. South Carolina won the third-place game over Western Kentucky.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU Matthews earns preseason honors

ETSU junior offensive lineman Tavon Matthews was named Preseason All-American by HERO Sports.

Matthews, a Southern Conference preseason first team selection, started in 12 games for the Buccaneers during their 2021 campaign where ETSU finished 11-2, won the conference championship and reached the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.

Matthews earned a spot on the HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-American Team, in addition to earning All-SoCon second team honors after last season.