LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung to make G League debt

PRO BASKETBALL
McClung to make G League debut
Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung will play his first game for the South Bay Lakers tonight as the team opens the season at home against the G League Ignite.
Signed in July by the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent after foregoing his final season of eligibility at Texas Tech, McClung appeared in three preseason games for Los Angeles and totaled four points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes of playing time.
He shot 1-for-7 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line in games against Brooklyn, Phoenix and Golden State.
Prior to that, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for L.A.’s Summer League squad.
After being waived by the NBA club last month, he joined the team’s minor league affiliate in the G League.
South Bay plays its home games at the 750-seat UCLA Training Center in El Segundo, California, and is coached by former University of Arizona star Miles Simon.
Post player Jay Huff from the University of Virginia will be among McClung’s teammates in his first pro season.
McClung’s first regular-season game as a pro basketball player will come against the Ignite, an All-Star squad not affiliated with a NBA team. Jessie Govan, a teammate of McClung’s at Georgetown University, is on the Ignite roster.
Former Emory & Henry College standout Jarell Christian is the head coach of the G League’s Maine Celtics, while Omar Reed (Tazewell) and Antwaine Wiggins (Greeneville) previously played in the top minor league in the United States.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Taylor competes in state meet
Senior Cara Taylor become the first West Ridge runner to compete in the TSSAA Cross Country Class AAA State Championships on Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
Taylor placed 76th out of 206 runners with a time of 20:34.20.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Highlanders sting Wasps
Grace Glance’s seven points led Emory & Henry in a 93-37 exhibition game loss at Radford.
Emma Santoro added five points and six rebounds, and Brylee Jones also had five points for the Wasps, who will play an exhibition at Western Carolina on Tuesday before opening its regular at Bridgewater next Saturday.
King at Memphis
Tigers claw past Tornado
Brianna Dunbar scored 20 points and dished out five assists in King’s 98-61 exhibition game loss at Memphis.
Kiki Samsel added 12 points for King in the debut of first-year head coach Michael Phelps.