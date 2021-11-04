LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung to make G League debt

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung to make G League debut

Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung will play his first game for the South Bay Lakers tonight as the team opens the season at home against the G League Ignite.

Signed in July by the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent after foregoing his final season of eligibility at Texas Tech, McClung appeared in three preseason games for Los Angeles and totaled four points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes of playing time.

He shot 1-for-7 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line in games against Brooklyn, Phoenix and Golden State.

Prior to that, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for L.A.’s Summer League squad.

After being waived by the NBA club last month, he joined the team’s minor league affiliate in the G League.

South Bay plays its home games at the 750-seat UCLA Training Center in El Segundo, California, and is coached by former University of Arizona star Miles Simon.

Post player Jay Huff from the University of Virginia will be among McClung’s teammates in his first pro season.