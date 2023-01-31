Local Briefs: McClung selected to Rising Stars Game

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung selected to Rising Stars Game

Mac McClung will have a busy All-Star Weekend.

Already reported to be competing in the Slam Dunk Contest in Utah, the former Gate City High School star will be one of seven players from the NBA G League to play in the Rising Stars Challenge as well.

The Rising Stars Challenge is a showcase for the top rookies and second-year pros and will be played on Feb. 17. The dunk contest takes place the following evening.

McClung was the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year with the South Bay Lakers. He currently plays for the Delaware Blue Coats, a Philadelphia 76ers affiliate.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Railsplitters split Tornado

Kellan Kennedy had 10 kills and Jack Sarnowski dished out 26 assists in King's 25-18, 26-24, 25-19 loss at Lincoln Memorial.

King (3-8), which had won two straight, also received eight kills and five digs from Warren Davis, seven kills from Carroll Jackson and AJ Drooker tallied six kills and five digs.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Luciano reaches 100 career wins

King senior Ana Luciano became the first King women's wrestler to reach 100 wins in his career with a technical fall victory during the Tornado's 39-1 rout of Emmanuel at the Student Center Complex.

King (6-0), which is ranked second in the NWCA rankings, took six wins by technical fall and three by pin.

Four top-ranked King wrestlers picked up wins, including Jessica Corredor (101 pounds), Sage Mortimer (109), Ashlynn Ortega (143) and Luciano (136).

MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King grapples past Emmanuel

Franky Medina (133 pounds) and Bo Perkins (165) recorded pins during the Tornado's 31-10 home win over Emmanuel.

Demetri Teddlie (149) had a major decision for King, which also defeated Limestone 36-9 in a late-ending match.