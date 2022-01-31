 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung scores seven in South Bay defeat

  • 0
mcclung

Mac McClung

 The Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung limited to seven points

Mac McClung (Gate City) was limited to seven points on Monday for the South Bay Lakers in their 113-100 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

It was the lowest point total in the G League this season for the 6-foot-2 rookie guard, who shot 3-for-10 from the field and also had five rebounds, five assists, one steal and five turnovers.

That came two nights after McClung finished with 18 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and three turnovers in a win over the Texas Legends.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

French scores 35 in SWCC win

Liyah French (Holston) fired in six 3-pointers and scored 35 points as Southwest Virginia Community College closed with a flourish in a 62-57 NJCAA Region 10 win over Louisburg.

The Flying Eagles (9-4, 7-2) trailed by nine points with six minutes remaining before rallying. They are currently tied for second place in the region.

People are also reading…

E&H Wasps win big

All 14 players that got in the game scored for Emory & Henry as the Wasps rolled to a 78-36 victory over Warren Wilson.

Emma Santoro had 10 points for E&H (5-13), which collected 15 steals as a unit.

Warren Wilson fell to 5-13.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

E&H whips Warren Wilson

Freshman Cade Looney (Grundy) had 14 points and four rebounds as Emory & Henry College overwhelmed overmatched Warren Wilson for a 98-48 win.

Looney has started all 14 of E&H’s games and is averaging 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 57.5 percent from the field.

E&H (14-4) had six players score in double digits and shot 58 percent from the field. Jake Moyniham added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wasps.

Warren Wilson (3-11) got five minutes of playing time and a rebound from Lebanon High School graduate Jacob Jackson.

UVa-Wise drops ninth straight

Nationally-ranked Queens shot 54.5 percent from the field in a 99-67 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Makai Vassell had 15 points for UVa-Wise (1-18), which suffered its ninth straight loss.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MLB: Billy Wagner knocking on the Hall of Fame door once again

MLB: Billy Wagner knocking on the Hall of Fame door once again

Whether or not Cooperstown ever opens its doors to Billy Wagner, the former Tazewell High School and Ferrum College star has plenty to be proud of.

Whether or not Cooperstown ever opens its doors to Billy Wagner, the former Tazewell High School and Ferrum College star has plenty to be proud of.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts