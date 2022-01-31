LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung scores seven in South Bay defeat

PRO BASKETBALL
McClung limited to seven points
Mac McClung (Gate City) was limited to seven points on Monday for the South Bay Lakers in their 113-100 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
It was the lowest point total in the G League this season for the 6-foot-2 rookie guard, who shot 3-for-10 from the field and also had five rebounds, five assists, one steal and five turnovers.
That came two nights after McClung finished with 18 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and three turnovers in a win over the Texas Legends.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
French scores 35 in SWCC win
Liyah French (Holston) fired in six 3-pointers and scored 35 points as Southwest Virginia Community College closed with a flourish in a 62-57 NJCAA Region 10 win over Louisburg.
The Flying Eagles (9-4, 7-2) trailed by nine points with six minutes remaining before rallying. They are currently tied for second place in the region.
People are also reading…
E&H Wasps win big
All 14 players that got in the game scored for Emory & Henry as the Wasps rolled to a 78-36 victory over Warren Wilson.
Emma Santoro had 10 points for E&H (5-13), which collected 15 steals as a unit.
Warren Wilson fell to 5-13.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H whips Warren Wilson
Freshman Cade Looney (Grundy) had 14 points and four rebounds as Emory & Henry College overwhelmed overmatched Warren Wilson for a 98-48 win.
Looney has started all 14 of E&H’s games and is averaging 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 57.5 percent from the field.
E&H (14-4) had six players score in double digits and shot 58 percent from the field. Jake Moyniham added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wasps.
Warren Wilson (3-11) got five minutes of playing time and a rebound from Lebanon High School graduate Jacob Jackson.
UVa-Wise drops ninth straight
Nationally-ranked Queens shot 54.5 percent from the field in a 99-67 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Makai Vassell had 15 points for UVa-Wise (1-18), which suffered its ninth straight loss.