PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores seven

In his first game since winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Mac McClung didn’t produce nearly as memorable of a performance as he did during All-Star Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

The former Gate City High School star finished with seven points and dished out seven assists for the Delaware Blue Coats in their 116-111 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

McClung shot just 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-4 from 3-point range.

He also had four rebounds and one turnover.

The 6-foot-2 second-year pro signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and players on such deals can shuttle back-and-forth between the G League and NBA

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mays lifts King to postseasonTennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 37 points on 15 of 22 shooting from the field to lead King to a 96-86 Conference Carolinas home victory over Southern Wesleyan.

King (7-21, 6-14), which secured a Conference Carolinas playoff slot on Sunday as the 10th seed, also received 17 points and eight rebounds by Miles McCrary, 11 points from Malik Payton and 10 points for Jaylen Bernard.

ETSU wallops BulldogsJordan King canned four 3-pointers and finished with 27 points in East Tennessee State’s 78-70 Southern Conference home win over The Citadel.

Jaden Seymour added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Buccaneers (11-19, 7-10), who also received contributions from Jalen Haynes (14 points, seven boards), Justice Smith (10 points) and Jamarius Hairston (10 points).

Wasps crushed by Eagles Jake Moynihan tallied 14 points and eight rebounds and Malcolm Morgan and Marshall Klug had 13 points each in Emory & Henry’s 106-79 South Atlantic Conference road loss at Carson-Newman.

Emory & Henry (15-11, 6-10) also received nine points each from Jalen Leftwich and Jacob Morgan.

Cavs fall to RailsplittersPatrick Shelley had 17 points and seven rebounds and Gate City graduate Bradley Dean added 15 points, eight boards and four assists in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 92-79 South Atlantic Conference road loss at No. 12 Lincoln Memorial.

UVa-Wise (16-11, 8-9) also got 16 points and five boards from Luke Lawson (Eastside), 14 points by Zion Fruster and 10 points from Kervens Yacinthe.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King wins regular season finale Le’Aije Ellington scored 14 points and West Ridge graduate Jaelyn West added 10 to lead King to a 62-51 Conference Carolinas home victory over Southern Wesleyan.

King (8-20, 8-12), which will open tournament play on Sunday, also received nine points and five points by Jhayda McKinney and eight points and 11 boards by Ashley Allen. McKinney had three of the Tornado’s 12 3-pointers in the game.

Jada Campbell (Virginia High) and Jaden Potts (Dobyns-Bennett) had eight points each in the win.

UVa-Wise splits ‘Splitters Nia Vanzant tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Caitlyn Ross added 20 points, eight assists and six boards in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 69-62 South Atlantic Conference loss at Lincoln Memorial.

Katlin Burger had 10 points and 10 boards for UVa-Wise (15-13, 6-11). Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) had seven boards.

Eagles soar past Wasps Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central/Patrick Henry) had 15 points and six rebounds and Emma Santoro tallied 10 points and 14 rebounds in a 72-64 South Atlantic Conference road loss at Carson-Newman.

Emory & Henry (7-17, 4-12) also 11 points from Brylee Jones and 10 points by Mimi Traynham. Amaya Lee (Virginia High) added eight points, five boards and three assists in the loss.

Eagles win third straightChilhowie graduate Katie Barr had 23 points, including five 3-pointers and Holston’s Liyah French tallied four 3-pointers and 18 points in Southwest Virginia Community College’s 86-56 home win over Patrick Henry Community College.

SWCC (17-8, 8-7), which improved to 11-1 on the Flying Eagles’ home floor, also received 14 points by Destiny Jarnigan and 11 by Anya Williams.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wasps split with RailsplittersLydia Taylor and Avery Adkins each homered and Patrick Henry graduate Abigail Street doubled and scored twice to lead Emory & Henry to an 10-1 South Atlantic Conference home win over Lincoln Memorial. The Railsplitters won the first game of the twinbill, 8-1.

Adkins scattered six hits in a complete game effort and also drove in three runs for the Wasps (2-5, 1-1), who are in their first season under the tutelage of former King head coach Jake Cockerham.

Emily Scaggs homered in the opening game loss. Street pitched the final two innings.

Cavs return to diamond

After nine straight postponements or cancellations, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise returned to the diamond, splitting a twinbill with Concord, falling 2-0 in the opener before rolling to a 12-4 second game victory.

McKenna Falwell drove in four runs for UVa-Wise in the second game, while Sarah Barrett scored three runs and Lebanon graduate Alivia Nolley earned the win in the circle.

Lebanon graduate Kara Long had three of nine UVa-Wise (2-6) hits in the opening game loss to the Mountain Lions.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU fills coaching roles East Tennessee State University football head coach George Quarles has announced four new assistant coaches and positional changes with the remaining staff.

New coaches include Dallas Dickey (wide receivers), Kurt Garner (running backs), Austin Gatewood (outside linebackers) and Jay Guillermo (offensive line). Positional changes includes Dwight Evans (defensive ends), Dylan Lewellyn (inside linebackers / special teams coordinator), Logan Marchi (tight Ends / recruiting coordinator) and Price Partick (quarterbacks / pass game coordinator).

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Noland to serve on NCAA Board East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland will represent the Southern Conference on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, with his four-year term beginning after the board’s Aug. 2 meeting.

The Board of Directors is the top governing body for Division I, responsible for strategy and policy and overseeing legislation and management of the division.