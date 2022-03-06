 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung scores 35 for South Bay Lakers

mcclung

Mac McClung

 Contributed Photo

Mac McClung went off for 35 points on Sunday for the South Bay Lakers in their 108-100 G League win over the Agua Caliente Clippers.

The former Gate City High School star was 11-for-19 from the field, 7-for-7 from the foul line and the rookie guard’s stat line also included 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and four turnovers.

It was the third time this season that McClung surpassed the 30-point mark in a G League game.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Counts, Sams star for King

Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) pitched a two-hit shutout and Chelsea Sams (Sullivan East) drove in two runs as King University earned a 4-0 win over Davis & Elkins on Sunday.

Haylee Dye (John Battle) had two hits for the Tornado (13-7), who later dropped a 6-5 decision to Newberry.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU whips Winthrop

David Beam, Jackson Green and Justin Hanvey homered in East Tennessee State’s 5-3 win over Winthrop. The Buccaneers are now 7-3.

