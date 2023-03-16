PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 33Mac McClung pumped in 33 points for the Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday in their 132-129 overtime NBA G League loss to the Texas Legends.

The Gate City High School graduate shot 10-for-16 from the field, including 6-for-8 from 3-point range, to go along with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and zero turnovers in one of his finest performances of the season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King swept by top-ranked CrusadersNorth Greenville played like the top-ranked team in America.

The Crusaders, who are the defending NCAA Division II national champions and currently the No. 1 Division II team in America, earned 6-0 and 20-0 road wins at King.

Ethan Hawkins had four of King’s seven hits in the two games, including three in the opening game loss to the Crusaders. Davis Hall (Tennessee High) had a hit and Luke Hale (Sullivan East) and Ray Berry (Chilhowie) pitched for the Tornado.

North Greenville (23-2, 13-1) had 20 hits in the 20-0 second game win, while limiting King (9-13, 2-9) to a pair of hits, including one by Hawkins.

King (9-13, 2-9) will host the Crusaders again on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eagles soar

past Cavs Carson-Newman banged out 32 hits and scored 25 runs to sweep a South Atlantic Conference twinbill, 14-4 and 11-0, at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Sarah Barrett had two of four hits for UVa-Wise (4-18, 2-10) in the opener, while Lebanon graduate Alivia Nolley was saddled with the loss.

Mallory McKnight homered and Makenna Falwell had two hits and joined McKnight with two RBIs apiece in the second game loss.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

King’s Neubert earns CC honors King’s Katy Neubert, a member of the Tornado’s cross country and track & field teams, has been chosen for the Murphy Osborne Award as Conference Carolinas’ Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Award. Neubert owns a perfect 4.0 grade-point average as a Cell and Molecular Biology major, while She also minoring in Psychology.

In addition to numerous academic awards and being active on campus, the Johnson City native has won numerous Conference Carolinas individual titles during her time at King. She continues to hold the school record in the 800 meters.