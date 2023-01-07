Local Briefs: McClung scores 27 for Blue Coats

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung pours in 27

Mac McClung was simply superb on Sunday.

The Gate City High School graduate scored 27 points for the Delaware Blue Coats in their 121-117 NBA G League victory over the Greensboro Swarm.

McClung also had six assists, three rebounds, one steal, one blocks and two turnovers. The 6-foot-2 guard was 9-for-14 from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols victorious at Vanderbilt

Rickea Jackson scored 23 points and Jordan Horston had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Tennessee’s 84-71 Southeastern Conference victory at Vanderbilt.

Tennessee (12-6, 4-0), which jumped out to an 18-9 first quarter lead, also received 13 points and six rebounds from Karoline Striplin.

The Lady Vols travel to Texas A&M on Thursday.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

E&H places 7th in NWCA duals

Isaiah Dotson, Konor Gray and Alex Baumberger all recorded wins as Emory & Henry defeated Central Florida 31-26 in the NWCA National Duals championship io Louisville, Ky.

Emory & Henry finished seventh as a team in the event.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

E&H to add lacrosse

Emory & Henry will add lacrosse to its list of athletic offerings, with the women’s starting in 2023-24 and the men’s beginning play in the spring of 2025.

According to a press release, Tom Flynn will serve as women’s lacrosse coach, having spent the last three seasons coaching the sport at Montreat College.