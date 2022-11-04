Local Briefs: McClung scores 25 in debut with Blue Coats

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 25 points

Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung scored 25 points for the NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats on Friday night in their 128-108 season-opening loss at the Greensboro Swarm.

McClung shot 9-for-12 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free throw line in coming off the bench. The second-year pro also had three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one turnover whole wearing uniform No. 0 in his first game with the affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

A 6-foot-2 guard, McClung was the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year while starring for the South Bay Lakers.

Delaware plays at Greensboro again tonight.

MOTORSPORTS

Lonesome Pine Raceway to reopen

Mark Ebert, owner of the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, has entered into an agreement with Bobby Hill and the ownership group of Lonesome Pine Raceway to purchase the raceway.

The parties have agreed to a brief lease period, with a closing date in the first quarter of 2023. Abingdon native and short track veteran Jeff Roark will serve as the track president.

“Our decision to sell Lonesome Pine was difficult for our entire family,” Hill said. “We put a lot of time, effort, and money into the track. When Mark and the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience team came to us with their plans and vision we knew this was the future for the track and community that we were looking for.

“We’re excited for the future of Lonesome Pine, and we’ll be in the stands next year to watch the races.”

According to Ebert, the deal came together in time just over a week’s time.

“When we first came to LPR we were really impressed by the condition of the track and the work that Bobby and his team have put into the speedway,” Ebert said. “Concessions have been redone, the restrooms and VIP area are first rate, with a little investment and some elbow grease the racing surface is going to be outstanding.”

Ebert and RWRE will manage both Lonesome Pine Raceway and Motor Mile Speedway in Radford.

“When we started at Motor Mile Speedway two years ago, we inherited an amazing facility with so much potential, and we see that same potential here at Lonesome Pine,” Ebert said. “I’ve learned so much at Motor Mile the last two years.

“There were certainly a few missteps along the way, but the experience and growth has been invaluable to me. Lonesome Pine is going to make us better at both tracks.”

Wallace offered the following statement in a press release.

“When Mark and I first got together with the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience over ten years ago, we talked short track racing before we ever talked business,” Wallace said. “It’s a passion that runs deep for us both and through our whole team.”

Roark pointed to the potential at the scenic LPR facility located in Coeburn.

“I’m really happy to be coming home to The Pine,” Roark said. “There’s a great foundation here but there’s a lot of work to do to be ready for spring.

“We plan to run a full slate of asphalt racing on the oval and continue with the dirt go-kart track. RWRE will be moving into the race shop and we’ll have a full schedule for the driving experiences here. We’re also working on a bunch of new ideas.”

The Rusty Wallace Racing Experience runs at over 70 racetracks nationwide.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU blasts Limestone

DeAnthony Taylor scored 14 points and Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Haynes added 10 points and seven rebounds in East Tennessee State’s 71-56 exhibition game victory over Limestone.

Jaden Seymour (11 points, five rebounds), Tennessee transfer Brock Jancek (nine points) and Jordan King (eight points, five assists) also contributed for the Bucs.

ETSU will open its regular season by hosting Emory & Henry on Monday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Cavs fall to Eagles in finale

Cassidy Farley (Abingdon) and Morgan Blankenship had six kills and Morgan Blevins (Abingdon) had five in UVa-Wise’s season-ending 25-21 25-14, 25-18 South Atlantic home loss against Carson-Newman.

UVa-Wise (6-18, 2-16) also received 17 digs from Kamryn Livingston, 12 assists by Lily Gutierrez, 11 assists from Piper Suddeth and 10 digs by Kaylee Scarce.