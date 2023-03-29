PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 20 in playoff win

Mac McClung provided the early spark en route to a 20-point performance and that helped the Delaware Blue Coats earn a 104-99 win over the Capital City Go-Go on Thursday afternoon in the NBA G League Eastern Conference semifinals.

The former Gate City High School superstar hit five of his first six shots and scored a dozen points in the opening quarter. He finished 8-for-15 from the field, 2-for-2 at the foul line and also had five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one assist.

Jaden Springer (University of Tennessee) added 24 points and Braxton Key (University of Virginia) finished with 12 points and seven boards for the Blue Coats.

Jay Huff – a former University of Virginia standout who played with McClung last season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers – had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Capital City.

Delaware plays the winner of today’s other semifinal matchup between the Long Island Nets and Cleveland Charge at a date to be determined in the single-elimination conference finals.

MOTORSPORTS

Dirt race set for BMS

Step one of the dirt adventure at Bristol Motor Speedway will unfold Saturday with the Bristol Dirt Showcase.

The event features the American All-Star Series along with the Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series. Local drivers to watch include Tim Maupin (Johnson City) and Trey Bayne, brother of 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne from Knoxville.

Hot laps are scheduled for 5 p.m., with the Bandits feature at 10 and the All-Star race following.