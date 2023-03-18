PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 20 for Blue Coats

Mac McClung (Gate City) tossed in 20 points for the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday in their 119-112 NBA G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

McClung shot 7-for-14 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free throw line to go along with four assists, two rebounds and one turnover.

Delaware has two regular-season games remaining and the Blue Coats have qualified for the G League playoffs.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Savage apparent choice at ETSU

According to multiple reports, East Tennessee State will hire former East Tennessee State assistant Brooks Savage as its new head coach to replace the departed Desmond Oliver.

Savage, who is currently an assistant under former ETSU head coach Steve Forbes at Wake Forest, spent five seasons at ETSU under Forbes, helping the Bucs to 130 wins and two NCAA tournament appearances.

Savage was a student manager and graduate assistant while earning his degree at Tennessee. He has also worked with basketball programs at Chattanooga, Presbyterian, Northwest Florida State College and Tulane.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bucs fall to Aggies

Jakhyia Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds in East Tennessee State’s 57-53 Women’s Basketball Invitational second round loss to New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky.

Jiselle Thomas and Courtney Moore each scored 12 poins and Thomas also dished out seven assists.

ETSU (24-10) will play Georgia Southern in the WBI third place game today.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

No. 1 Crusaders conquer King

Ethan Hawkins had two hits, giving him six in three games against top-ranked North Greenville in a 6-3 Conference Carolinas loss to the defending NCAA Division II national champions.

Tennessee High graduate Davis Hall drove in two runs and Mason Swartz added two hits for the Tornado (9-14, 2-10). Drew Moore surrendered seven hits and three runs in seven innings to take the loss.

Wasps swept by No. 17 Wolves

Jack Swarbrick allowed six hits and three runs in seven innings, but No. 17 North Georgia pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh for a 3-2 home win in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Jermie Greene had two hits for E&H (8-18, 2-7), which also dropped the second game 9-1. Wayne Mize doubled and scored the lone run for the Wasps on a single by McCray Sawyers.

Wolves howl past Cavs

De’Sean Prinkleton homered, drove in four runs and scored three times in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 14-9 South Atlantic Conference second game loss at Newberry.

Justin Reed (Twin Springs) added two hits and drove in two runs for the Highland Cavaliers (9-18, 1-7).

Reed had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs, in an 11-4 opening game loss. Jeb Hurst also homered in the loss.

E

TSU powers past Eagles

Garett Wallace drove in three runs and leadoff batter Tommy Barth drove in two runs and scored three in East Tennessee State’s 13-4 win at Tennessee Tech.

Justin Hanvey scored four runs for ETSU (9-8), which also got two RBIs from Noah Gent and Cody Miller.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wasps blank Cavs twice

Avery Adkins pitched a five-inning no-hitter in Emory & Henry’s 10-0 South Atlantic Conference opening game win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Adkins also homered and drove in three runs for the Wasps (13-10, 8-4). Patrick Henry graduate Abigail Street had two hits and joined Mackenzie Williams with two RBIs apiece.

Adkins allowed just three hits and added two more hits in another 10-0 second game victory over the Highland Cavaliers (4-20, 2-12). Kenzie Ingo homered and drove in three runs and Rachel Hill had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Bayleigh Allison (Wise County Central) had one of three hits for the Cavaliers. Alivia Nolley (Lebanon) took the loss in the second game for UVa-Wise.

Tornado splits at ConverseKing bounced back from a 5-3 opening loss to earn a 16-4 Conference Carolinas victory at Converse behind 19 hits, including four home runs and four doubles.

Jessica Campbell had four hits and joined Haylee Dye (John Battle), Tinsley Thompson and Samantha Helms with home runs. Dye and Thompson drove in three runs each and Campbell and Thompson scored a trio of runs apiece. Savana Luper improved to 7-1 on the season in the circle.

Lauren Larson had two hits, including a home run in the opening game loss. Campbell scored twice for the Tornado (13-12, 1-1). Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) took the loss.