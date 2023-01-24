Local Briefs: McClung scores 19 for Blue Coats; King hoops swept at Converse

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 19

Mac McClung pumped in 19 points for the NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats in Tuesday night in their 123-105 victory over the Lakeland Magic.

The former Gate City High School star was 7-for-17 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. He also had four rebounds, four assists, two steals and zero turnovers.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Converse runs past Tornado

King went more than 10 minutes in the second half without scoring in an 82-67 Conference Carolinas road loss at Converse for the Tornado’s fourth straight defeat.

Darron Howard led the Tornado with 16 points, while Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays and Brandon Lamberth had 11 points each. Kenny Turner scored nine points and Jaylen Bernard had nine rebounds for King (5-13, 4-7), which was outscored 47-25 over the final 20 minutes.

TSWA recognizes Mays again

Michael Mays of the King University men’s basketball team has been named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) men’s basketball Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Mays, a senior from Tennessee High School, averaged 25.3 points and six rebounds per game for the Tornado. He started against Barton by posting a double-double, scoring 25 points and pulling 10 rebounds. Against Belmont Abbey, he scored 32 points before scoring 19 Saturday against Carolina University.

SWCC falls in Raleigh

Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a 93-71 road decision at Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh, N.C. SWCC dropped to 8-9 on the season.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Converse dribbles past King

Dobyns-Bennett graduate Jaden Potts scored a team-high 18 points — including four 3-pointers — and also had five assists, five rebounds and three steals in King’s 64-52 Conference Carolinas road loss at Converse.

King (4-15, 4-7), which lost its fifth straight game, also received 10 points from Alexa Gramann and 11 rebounds by Ashley Allen.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC rolls past Mountain Lions

Southwest Virginia Community College had no trouble with the Concord junior varsity team, rolling to a 92-28 home victory to improve to 10-4 on the season.

ETSU’s Folley claims SoCon honors

East Tennessee State sophomore guard Kendall Folley has been named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, marking ETSU’s first weekly selection this season.

Folley was an instrumental piece in a pair of road wins over Furman and Wofford, averaging 16.0 points over the two games with 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and just three turnovers in 68 minutes of action. Folley matched two career-highs last week with six assists against Furman and 17 points against Wofford.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King picked T7th in C/C

King University has been picked to finish to finish in a tie for 7th in the Conference Carolinas baseball race in the upcoming season, which begins next Wednesday against Emory & Henry for the Tornado.

North Greenville, the reigning NCAA Division II National Champions, was the unanimous top choice with 100 points and 10 first-place votes. North Greenville returns several members of last year’s team including the past two Conference Carolinas Players of the Year in Marek Chlup (2022) and John Michael Faile (2021) and the reigning Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Year and NCAA National Championship MVP Reece Fields.

UNC Pembroke was picked second with 88 points and the remaining first-place nod while 2022 conference tournament runner-up, Mount Olive, was picked third with 83 points. King, which finished tied with Barton with 43 points, will be led this season by lefthanded pitcher Drew Moore, fellow hurler Jakob Brown and outfielder/infielder Junior Renwick.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King rallies past Pioneers

Justin Sawyers led four King contributors with 19 kills to lead the Tornado to a 25-18, 15-17, 22-25, 22-25, 15-12 road win over Tusculum.

Warren Davis and Jackson Carroll had 13 kills apiece and Kellan Kennedy had 10 for King (2-7), which also received 54 assists from AJ Drooker. Gabriel Cabanzon had 12 digs and Davis added 10.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Neubert earns honors for King

Katy Neubert of the King University women’s track and field team was named the Conference Carolinas women’s track athlete of the week after her performance Sunday at the COROS Collegiate Challenge. Neubert, a senior from Johnson City, Tenn., won the 800 meters, with a time of 2:24.63. She also ran in the mile, finishing with a time of 4:43.48.