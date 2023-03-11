PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 14

Mac McClung (Gate City) scored 14 points for the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday in their 137-116 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

McClung shot 5-for-13 from the field and 1-for-2 at the free throw line to go along with four assists, two rebounds and one turnover.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wasps split with No. 19 Bulldogs

Morgan Silvis clocked a first inning grand slam, Rachel Hill also homered and Avery Adkins scattered nine hits, while striking out seven and also added two hits in Emory & Henry’s South Atlantic Conference opening game 5-3 home win over No. 19 ranked Wingate.

Wingate pushed across a run in the top of the seventh to win 4-3 in the nightcap. Kylie Cundiff had three hits, including a home run for the Wasps (10-9, 5-3). MaKayla Dowdy drove in two runs in a pinch-hit role in the loss.

Coker trips up Cavaliers Sarah Barrett homered and tripled in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 7-2 South Atlantic Conference opening game loss at Coker. Lebanon graduate Kara Long added a double in the loss.

Barrett doubled and drove in two runs as UVa-Wise (4-16, 2-8) dropped the second game 12-4. Long had two hits, including a double. Lebanon grad Alivia Nolley was the losing pitcher.

King falls twice in FloridaJessica Campbell had two hits in King’s 6-0 non-conference loss at Nova Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Marleigh Duncan (Union) pitched two innings in relief for the Tornado in the opener.

King (12-10) also lost the second game 7-0. Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts took the loss, while Campbell had one of three hits for the Tornado.

Road trip the Pitt’s for SWCCSouthwest Virginia Community College lost twice at Pitt Community College, dropping the twinbill, 11-6 and 15-11. The Flying Eagles fell to 1-7 on the campaign.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King splits with Warriors

Drew Moore threw a four-hitter to lead King to a 3-0 Conference Carolinas opening game home win over Southern Wesleyan. Moore struck out four and walked just one the Tornado, which got a triple and two RBIs from Junior Renwick. Preston Steels (Lebanon) and Wes Bonney had two hits each.

Southern Wesleyan won a 9-8 slugfest in the nightcap despite three hits apiece by Renwick and Connor Hyatt and a home run and four RBIs from Chase Hilliard. Ray Berry (Chilhowie) pitched four innings of one-hit baseball in relief for King (9-10, 2-9).

Eagles fly past Cavs Eastside graduate Cole Harness homered for the seventh time this season and drove in three runs in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 15-11 South Atlantic Conference opening game loss at Carson-Newman.

Justin Reed (Twin Springs), Hunter Meader and Matt Frye had three hits each for the Highland Cavaliers in the loss. DJ Dickson scored three runs and Harness also drew three walks.

Carson-Newman scored three runs in the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh as UVa-Wise (9-15, 1-5) dropped the nightcap 8-7 despite a home run and four RBIs by Meador. Harness had two hits, including a double, and drew two more walks. Nick Badgett led off the game with a home run for the Cavaliers.

Wasps walloped by Bears Jared Foley had three hits and Wayne Mize homered and drove in two runs in Emory & Henry’s 20-5 South Atlantic Conference opening game home loss to No. 15 Lenoir-Rhyne. Cole Cunningham added two hits for the Wasps, who were outscored in the 46-14 in the three-game series.

Emory & Henry (7-16, 1-7) fell 10-4 in the final game, despite two hits, including a double, and two RBIs by Tyler Bradley.

Bucs bop Winthrop Garret Wallace and Noah Webb homered to lead a 13-hit attack in East Tennessee State’s opening game 13-0 home rout in a non-conference tilt with the Eagles. Wallace and Webb drove in three runs and Nick Iannantone had three hits. Austin Emener and Leif Bigelow combined to allow just two hits in seven innings on the mound.

Tommy Barth scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 4-3 second game win over Winthrop. Webb homered and joined Wallace with two RBIs each for ETSU (7-7).

ETSU will host Virginia Tech on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

SWCC falls twice on road Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a doubleheader at Cleveland Community College, falling 10-2 and 8-3. The Flying Eagles fell to 6-16 on the season.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King’s Mahoney sixth in nationals

King University wrestler Trent Mahoney placed sixth in the 157-pound weight class at the NCAA Division II national championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, earning All-American honors for the first time in his career. Mahoney became the eighth NCAA All-American in program history.