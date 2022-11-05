Local Briefs: McClung scores 12 for G League Blue Coats

PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL

McClung scores 12 for Blue Coats

Former Gate City star Mac McClung scored 12 points and added five rebounds, five assists and committed just one turnover as the Delaware Blue Coats defeated the Greensboro Swarm 112-104 in NBA G League action on Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.

McClung was just 3-for-16 from the field, while going 4-for-5 from the free throw line.

Delaware improved to 1-1, falling to Greensboro on Friday when McClung opened the season with 25 points for the Blue Coats.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

THS’ Flaherty earns District 1-AA honors

Tennessee High senior Bridget Flaherty has been selected as the District 1-AA defensive player of the year, while also earning first-team all-conference honors.

Tennessee High (15-4-1), which lost to Seymour on penalty kicks in the substate round, was also represented by Aryanna Patterson, Abby Littleton and Riley Miller on the first team squad. Sullivan East’s Chipi Hamelryck and Loren Hensley were also first-team honorees.

The Tennessee High trio of McKinley Swift, Hannah Plumbar and Lana Lavinder were second team selections. Jayme Crawford and Sunny Beach were second teamers from Sullivan East.

Anna Marie-Konieczny was the offensive player of the year for Greeneville, which lost in the Class AA state semifinals to eventual state champion Page.

Sullivan East finished 6-8-1 in just its second season with a program.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA suspends VT’s Mutts for 1 game

Virginia Tech announced Friday that starting power forward Justyn Mutts has been suspended by the NCAA for Monday’s season opener for participating in a non-NCAA-certified event last spring after he had declared for the NBA Draft.

The suspension is for one game, so Mutts will only miss Monday’s game against Delaware State.

Mutts had declared for the draft in April while maintaining his college eligibility, leaving the door open for a return to Tech.

According to a Tech spokesman, the suspension stemmed from Mutts’ participation in the second annual Tampa Bay Pro Combine. Draft hopefuls at that combine participated in workouts and games in front of NBA scouts from April 26-29 in Florida. But the combine was not certified by the NCAA for players who were maintaining their college eligibility.

Mutts wound up deciding in early June to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Tech for a sixth year of college.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

King women take conference crown

For the second consecutive season, King captured the Conference Carolinas championship by one point as the top-five runners each finished inside the top-20, led by Ashley Doyle who finished fifth to earn All-Conference Carolinas first team honors.

This is the sixth championship for the Tornado and the third in four seasons. King head coach Brandon Ellis was named Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

Former Sullivan Central standout Mason Sanders led the King men’s program to an 11th place finish.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tornado advances to CC quarters

Hailee Blankenship and Abigale Jayne had 10 apiece to lead King to a 25-19, 25-20, 26-24 Conference Carolinas tournament home victory over Converse.

Claire Wilson (19 digs), Gabri Puertas (12 digs), Katie Harless (19 assists) and Gracia Love (eight kills) also contributed for King, King (15-15), which advances to the quarterfinals next weekend at UNC Pembroke to face Mount Olive.

Wasps finish on positive note

Camden Jones (Virginia High) had 10 kills and Marissa Snapp and Payton Rolfsen had 10 digs apiece to send Emory & Henry to a season-ending 20-25, 25-14, 14-25, 25-13, 15-13 South Atlantic Conference victory home victory over Lincoln Memorial

Julissa Hopgood added 10 kills and nine digs and Brianna Hogan also had 10 digs for the Wasps (4-23, 3-13). Rolfsen also had 15 assists and Snapp dished out 14.