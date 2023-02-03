PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 11 for Blue Coats Mac McClung finished with 11 points on Friday night for the NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats in their 132-130 overtime loss to the Memphis Hustle.

The Gate City High School graduate was 3-for-8 from the field, 2-for-3 from the foul line and also had five assists and two rebounds.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. led Memphis with 33 points.

McClung and Lofton Jr. will both represent the G League at the Rising Stars Challenge event later this month during NBA All-Star weekend.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps fall run short in opener

McCray Sawyers had three of Emory & Henry’s seven hits — including a double — in a 4-3 non-conference road loss at Southern Wesleyan on Friday.

Emory & Henry (0-1), which out-hit the Warriors 7-5, fell behind 3-0 after two innings. Noah Mazza also had two hits for the Wasps.

Jack Swarbri and Zach Clover combined to allow just five hits for Emory & Henry, with all four Southern Wesleyan runs being unearned.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UVa-Wise drops two at Southern Wesleyan

McKenna Falwell doubled and Mady Buchanan tripled, but Southern Wesleyan pushed across runs in the bottom of the seventh and eighth inning to earn a season-opening 3-2 home victory over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Falwell scattered seven hits and struck out seven, but the Warriors scored the winning run on a Falwell wild pitch.

Lebanon graduate Kara Long doubled and singled in the UVa-Wise’s 10-4 second game loss to the Warriors. Abagail Mill doubled for the Highland Cavaliers (0-2), while Lebanon grad Alivia Nolley took the loss in the circle.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King rules over Queens

Kellan Kennedy had 14 kills and Warren Davis added 15 kills and 11 digs as King won 25-20, 25-27, 25-21, 25-18 road non-conference match at NCAA Division I newcomer Queens College in Charlotte, N.C.

King (4-8) also received 11 digs and nine kills from Jackson Carroll and 39 assists by Jack Sarnowski. Aaron Milstead added eight blocks and five kills for the Tornado.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King’s Torres earns NWCA honors

King University wrestler Viktorya Torres has been selected as the was selected National Collegiate Wrestling Association (NWCA) Region 2 Wrestler of the Month.

Torres won her first NWCA monthly award after going 7-0 in January, including a 4-0 mark in helping the Tornado to the NWCA National Duals championship in Louisville, Ky.

Wasps pinned at Limestone

Emory & Henry dropped a 26-11 decision at Limestone.