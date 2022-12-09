Local Briefs: McClung scores 11 for Blue Coats

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 11

Mac McClung’s team lost a NBA G League game on Friday night and the former Gate City High School star also lost the individual scoring battle with his former college backcourt mate.

McClung scored 11 points for the Delaware Blue Coats in their 113-108 setback to James Akinjo and the Westchester Knicks.

McClung and Akinjo were once teammates at Georgetown University and the headliners of a highly-touted recruiting class in 2018 that head coach Patrick Ewing of the Hoyas put together.

They both eventually finished their collegiate careers elsewhere and are now making a living in the pro game.

Neither guard had their best performance of the season.

McClung shot 5-for-14 from the field and also had five assists, four rebounds, two steals and four turnovers off the bench.

He fouled Akinjo on a drive to the hoop that resulted in a three-point play with 7:45 remaining and did not play the rest of the night.

Akinjo missed his first nine shots of the game.

He finished with 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting and also had nine assists, four rebounds and three turnovers.

Delaware (5-8) plays again on Monday against the College Park SkyHawks.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Viking Hall to host Holiday Hoops

Ten girls basketball teams from three states will converge on Viking Hall on Dec. 20-22 for the 26th Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Tournament.

The 10-team, 12-game field will be hosted by Tennessee High, which will be joined by area schools West Ridge, Sullivan East, Twin Valley, Twin Springs, Grundy and three-time defending Class 1 state champion Honaker.

The other Tennessee school involved will be defending Division 2-AA state champion Ensworth from Nashville, which includes junior guard Jaloni Cambridge, who is the top-ranked player in the Class of 2024 by ESPN Hoopgurtz.

Defending North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) Division 3 state runner-up High Point Christian Academy and Independence High School (Charlotte) will represent North Carolina in the event, which honors Maples, who was a THS teacher and avid supporter of Tennessee High athletics.

Several players other than Cambridge are receiving NCAA Division I interest in the field, including Kylie Torrence (High Point Christian) and the Independence duo of sophomore Kamryn Kitchen and junior Kaylee Carson.

Torrence has offers from Furman, North Carolina-Greensboro and Elon. Kitchen has offers from Penn State, Boston College and East Tennessee State, while Carson, who has received interest from Rice, is out this season with a torn ACL.

Some local seniors to watch include Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare, Twin Springs’ Kayli Dunn (Lees-McRae), Tennessee High’s Kendall Cross (Montreat) and Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore, along with sophomores Alayna McNulty (Honaker) and Fallon Taylor (West Ridge).

The girls will play one week before the 18-team, 30-game Arby’s Classic boys event that will be held from Dec. 27-31 at Viking Hall.