Local Briefs: McClung scores 10 for Blue Coats

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 10 for Blue Coats

Mac McClung scored 10 points for the Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday night in their 130-114 NBA G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

The former Gate City High School star shot 4-for-12 from the field and his stat line also included four assists, three rebounds, one steal and zero turnovers in 23 minutes.

Long Island’s David Duke Jr. (Providence) led all scorers with 30 points.

McClung will be reunited with his former backcourt mate at Georgetown University, James Akinjo, on Friday when Delaware hosts the Westchester Knicks. Both joined head coach Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas in the fall of 2018 prior to transferring elsewhere to finish their college careers.

McClung is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals in his second season as a pro.

Akinjo, a native of Oakland, California, entered Wednesday ranked second in the G League with 9.5 assists per game.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pioneers eke past CavaliersBen Bryson had 16 points and six rebounds and Luke Lawson (Eastside) had 12 points and seven boards, but Tusculum survived valiant effort with a 64-61 South Atlantic Conference home victory over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Bradley Dean (Gate City) had nine rebounds and four assists to go with seven points for the Highland Cavaliers (6-2, 0-1). Rron Ukaj added 10 points in the loss.

Lawson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have forced overtime.

Josie Hester scored 19 points and Caitlyn Ross added 18 points and eight assists in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 75-59 South Atlantic Conference loss to Tusculum.

Katlin Burger added 10 points and five boards for the UVa-Wise (6-2, 1-1), was outscored 21-12 in the third quarter by the Pioneers.

UVa-Wise got just 12 points from the other seven players that saw action for the Highland Cavaliers.