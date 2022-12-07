 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Local Briefs

Local Briefs: McClung scores 10 for Blue Coats

  • 0
McClung Team USA

Gate City graduate Mac McClung continues to shine in his second season in the NBA G League tonight for the Delaware Blue Coats. 

 USA Basketball

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 10 for Blue Coats

Mac McClung scored 10 points for the Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday night in their 130-114 NBA G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

The former Gate City High School star shot 4-for-12 from the field and his stat line also included four assists, three rebounds, one steal and zero turnovers in 23 minutes.

Long Island’s David Duke Jr. (Providence) led all scorers with 30 points.

McClung will be reunited with his former backcourt mate at Georgetown University, James Akinjo, on Friday when Delaware hosts the Westchester Knicks. Both joined head coach Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas in the fall of 2018 prior to transferring elsewhere to finish their college careers.

McClung is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals in his second season as a pro.

People are also reading…

Akinjo, a native of Oakland, California, entered Wednesday ranked second in the G League with 9.5 assists per game.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pioneers eke past CavaliersBen Bryson had 16 points and six rebounds and Luke Lawson (Eastside) had 12 points and seven boards, but Tusculum survived valiant effort with a 64-61 South Atlantic Conference home victory over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Bradley Dean (Gate City) had nine rebounds and four assists to go with seven points for the Highland Cavaliers (6-2, 0-1). Rron Ukaj added 10 points in the loss.

Lawson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have forced overtime.

Josie Hester scored 19 points and Caitlyn Ross added 18 points and eight assists in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 75-59 South Atlantic Conference loss to Tusculum.

Katlin Burger added 10 points and five boards for the UVa-Wise (6-2, 1-1), was outscored 21-12 in the third quarter by the Pioneers.

UVa-Wise got just 12 points from the other seven players that saw action for the Highland Cavaliers.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No. 10 perfect player for George Wythe Maroons

No. 10 perfect player for George Wythe Maroons

Grundy High School head football coach Craig Plymal is well aware of the guy wearing No. 10 for the George Wythe Maroons. Leyton Fowler is definitely a weapon to watch in Saturday's Class 1 state semifinals. 

Graham leans on Dolin in trenches

Graham leans on Dolin in trenches

Graham junior Ty’Drez Clements created a buzz among Virginia High School League football fans last week by rushing for 409 yards and seven scores in the Region 2D title game.

Cody Dolin enjoyed a front row seat to the fast-paced show.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts