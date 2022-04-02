LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung returns to court

Mac McClung made his return to the court on Saturday night for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League and scored 24 points in a 128-125 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the final regular-season game for both teams.

The Gate City High School graduate had missed the previous three games due to concussion protocols. McClung also had four rebounds, three assists, two steals and four turnovers on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 rookie guard’s two free throws with 7.2 seconds left helped seal the deal as Sioux Falls misfired on a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final moments.

McClung was one of four guys in Saturday’s game that once played in the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall in Bristol, Tennessee.

Jemerrio Jones (Memphis Melrose) had nine points and nine assists for South Bay.

Mario Chalmers (Bartlett, Alaska) had 26 points and nine assists for Sioux Falls, while Micah Potter (Mentor, Ohio) finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Skyforce.

Next week’s G League playoffs are next for McClung, unless a NBA team inks him to a 10-day contract in the coming days. He made his NBA debut in December, appearing in one game and scoring two points for the Chicago Bulls.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Sams stars in King win

Chelsea Sams (Sullivan East) connected for her first home run of the season on Saturday as King University collected an 11-3 win over Chowan to complete a sweep of a Conference Carolinas doubleheader.

Carly Turner also homered for King (23-11, 7-3) after throwing a six-hit shutout in a 9-0 triumph in the first game.

E&H no-hits Bluefield State

Avery Adkins and Anna Thomas combined to pitch a no-hitter as Emory & Henry earned an 8-0 win over Bluefield State in the first game of a doubleheader.

Dacey Jenkins drove in three runs and Julia Street (Patrick Henry) went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base as the Wasps (24-11) completed the sweep with a 16-0 victory in the nightcap.

Bluefield State (2-19) was outscored 56-2 in four games against E&H this season.

Long does well for UVa-Wise

Kara Long’s sacrifice fly and Michaela Barney’s home run accounted for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s runs as the Highland Cavaliers dropped a 6-2 decision to Lenoir-Rhyne in the second game of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.

UVa-Wise (15-13, 7-9) suffered a 5-0 loss in the opener as Long had one of the team’s three hits. A Lebanon High School graduate, Long is hitting .293 for the Cavs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

E&H splits with Milligan

Koty Proctor and Zach McRae combined to pitch a two-hitter as Emory & Henry earned a 4-2 win over Milligan on Saturday to salvage a doubleheader split.

Eli Milhorn (Sullivan East) had a RBI and scored a run as E&H (6-15) bounced back after a 6-0 loss in the opener.

Wingate sweeps UVa-Wise

Defending NCAA Division II national champion Wingate swept a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise by scores of 19-2 and 6-5.

Clay Taylor homered in the first game for UVa-Wise (13-22, 3-12), while D.J. Dickson drove in three runs for the Cavs in the nightcap. UVa-Wise couldn’t hold an early 4-0 lead in the second game.

SWCC swept

Southwest Virginia Community College fell to 2-27-1 after being swept by Wake Tech in a doubleheader by scores of 12-7 and 11-1.

Abingdon High School graduates Alex Odle (2-for-3, two runs, three RBIs) and Caleb Collins (2-for-5, two runs) led the way for the Flying Eagles in the first game.

Baylor bops ETSU

Despite a 4-for-5, two-RBI performance by Tommy Barth, East Tennessee State University dropped an 8-7 decision to Baylor. ETSU is 17-7.

LATE THURSDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon downs Lee

James Whitted, Corey Britt, Isaac Robins and Will Dorton scored two goals apiece as Abingdon routed Lee High. 10-1, for a Mountain 7 District win.

Pickett Johnson and Tyler Rogers also found the back of the net for the Falcons.