PRO BASKETBALL

McClung plays for 76ers One night after leading the Delaware Blue Coats to the NBA G League championship, Gate City graduate McClung saw action for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night in Atlanta.

McClung, who previously played one game each last season with the Chicago Bulls (two points) and Los Angeles Lakers (six points), scored five points in eight minutes for the 76ers in an 136-131 overtime win over the Hawks. McClung was 1-for-3 from the field, including 1-for-2 from the 3-point line and made both of his free throw attempts. He also had one rebound and two turnovers.

Philadelphia has one regular season game remaining on Sunday in Brooklyn against the Nets.

McClung, Blue Coats win G League title

Gate City graduate Mac McClung scored 30 points and the Delaware Blue Coats defeated Rio Grande Valley Vipers 114-110 to claim the NBA G League championship on Thursday night in Edinburg, Texas.

McClung was 8-for-18 from the field, including 5-of-11 from 3-point range and 4-of-5 from the free throw line. He also had eight assists, four rebounds and four turnovers.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Record falls at Judy Thomas Invitational

Tazewell sophomore Landri Lallende broke the 28th Annual Judy Thomas Invitational discus record at Patrick Henry on Thursday night with a throw of 133’3”, which eclipsed the mark set by her mother, Zachlynn Blackburn Lallande, a former Tazewell standout, in 2005. She also broke Tazewell’s school record that had been held by Kasey Addair, a world champion in martial arts, who eclipsed the mark previously set by Zachlynn Lallande, who is now the track and cross country coach at Virginia High.

Landri Lallende also won the shot put, setting an outdoor personal record in 35’2”.

Abingdon won both the boys and girls team titles at Patrick Henry. Jack Bundy (800 meters) and Gregory Poisson (1600) and a pair of relay teams led the boys, who defeated Patrick Henry 118.5-97, while the girls — which topped second place Floyd County 110-5.-66 — were paced by Josie Jackson (800), Elaina Bakker (3200) and Jada Samuel (100, high jump)

Multiple boys winners included the Patrick Henry trio of Grant Buchanan (100, 200), Tyler Barrett (discus, shot) and Ben Belcher (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles).

Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds led all athletes with three wins, capturing the 100 meters, the 300 hurdles and long jump. Other multiple winners included Lallende and Samuel.

Hammonds was chosen as the top female performer, while top male honors went to Jaxon Brewer of Floyd County.

NASCAR

McDonald’s Road Rally time changes

The McDonald’s Road Rally at the Blountville’s McDonald’s location will now be held today from 1-3 p.m.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is slated to make an appearance from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wallace will drive in the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ware driving for Nashville victims

GiveSendGo.com, the leading online freedom fundraising platform is using its charitable arm to raise funds for the families harmed by the Covenant School Shooting in Nashville through Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, according to a press release from GiveSendGo.com.

GiveSendGo.com has partnered with Public Square to raise $50,000 for the victim’s families and to support the community. Public Square will sponsor Cody Ware’s No. 51, — which is owned by Rick Ware — that will feature a “wrap” with the campaign name. Public Square has partnered with GiveSendGo Charities to help the victim’s families. Every donation is tax-deductible and 100% of donations will go directly to this cause. GiveSendGo, will cover all processing fees.

“We are always saddened to hear of tragic events like the shooting in Nashville, but we are thankful we are able to provide a platform for our people to share hope in devastating circumstances. Our prayers are with each family impacted and the community surrounding this school,” said Jacob Wells and Heather Wilson, co-founders of GiveSendGo.com.

GiveSendGo charities has raised funds for many other tragic situations, including Hurricane Ian and the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.