LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung officially inks with Bulls
  • Updated
G League Ignite v South Bay Lakers

Mac McClung, who started this season with the South Bay Lakers of the G League, is now officially a member of the Chicago Bulls after signing a 10-day contract on Thursday. 

 Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via South Bay Lakers

PRO BASKETBALL

The Chicago Bulls used the NBA’s COVID-19-related hardship allowance to officially sign forward Ersan Ilyasova and guard Mac McClung to 10-day contracts Thursday.

The Bulls had two games postponed this month because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the team. They had 10 players in health and safety protocols at one point.

Chicago was slated to host Toronto on Wednesday night, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Raptors. The Bulls host Indiana on Sunday night.

McClung, who turns 23 on Jan. 6, is looking for his NBA debut. He started 13 games for the G League’s South Bay Lakers this season, averaging 19.6 points and 5.9 assists.

The former Gate City High School star has been given jersey No. 00, just the second player in Chicago history to wear those digits. Robert Parish did so for three games during the 1996-97 season.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bonnies bop ETSU

Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson scored 10 points, including a pair of 3s, but East Tennessee State dropped to 1-12 with a 56-49 non-conference loss to St. Bonaventure at Brooks Gym.

ETSU was led by Courtney Moore will 11 points, while Aaliyah Vananda matched Thompson with 10.

Asianae Johnson led the Bonnies (8-3) – which outscored ETSU 20-8 in the third quarter - with 16 points.

ETSU returns to action on Jan. 2 by hosting Lynchburg at Brooks Gym.

