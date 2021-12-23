LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung officially inks with Bulls

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung officially inks with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls used the NBA’s COVID-19-related hardship allowance to officially sign forward Ersan Ilyasova and guard Mac McClung to 10-day contracts Thursday.

The Bulls had two games postponed this month because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the team. They had 10 players in health and safety protocols at one point.

Chicago was slated to host Toronto on Wednesday night, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Raptors. The Bulls host Indiana on Sunday night.

McClung, who turns 23 on Jan. 6, is looking for his NBA debut. He started 13 games for the G League’s South Bay Lakers this season, averaging 19.6 points and 5.9 assists.

The former Gate City High School star has been given jersey No. 00, just the second player in Chicago history to wear those digits. Robert Parish did so for three games during the 1996-97 season.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bonnies bop ETSU