PRO BASKETBALL

McClung Next Up participant

Mac McClung’s itinerary for All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, figures to be jam-packed.

The former Gate City High School was selected as one of the 24 players to take part in the Next Up Game, a G League All-Star Game of sorts. It will be held on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.

McClung will also play in the Rising Stars Game on Feb. 17 and is reportedly going to be in the dunk contest on Feb. 18, even though the NBA has not officially released the names of the participants as of Tuesday night.

McClung is a second-year pro who is currently playing with the Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers. He appeared in one game each last season with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Crusaders edge King

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays made seven three-pointers to finish with 37 points, but King dropped a 91-88 Conference Carolinas decision at Belmont Abbey.

Jaylen Bernard added 13 points and five rebounds, Brandon Lambert had 12 points and seven boards and Darron Howard had 10 points for King.

Henry Okoye had nine boards for King (6-16, 5-10).

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King falls at Belmont Abbey

Tori Smiley scored 16 points and Jaden Potts added 13 in King's 77-61 Conference Carolinas road loss at NCAA Division II No. 22 Belmont Abbey.

King (5-18, 5-10), which was outscored 44-33 in the middle two quarters, also surrendered 29 points, including seven 3-pointers to Taylor Stelley.

Alexa Gramann added eight points, six rebounds and four assists for the Tornado.

Barr's 20 not enough for Flying Eagles

Chilhowie graduate Katie Barr led five scorers in double figures with 20 points, but Southwest Virginia Community College dropped an 97-87 decision at Patrick Henry Community College.

SWCC (14-6, 5-5), which connected on 15 3-pointers, also got production from Holston graduate Liyah French (16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists), 14 points each from Tamya Robertson and Destiny Jarnigan and 12 points by Hayley Farris.

Amber Kimberlin (Marion) had six assists, while Robertson had 14 rebounds and Jarnigan added eight boards.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

More honors for Moore

King University senior Drew Moore has earned the first Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week honor after his performance Saturday against UVA Wise.

Moore threw a complete-game shutout on opening day, allowing just one hit and recording seven strikeouts while holding the Cavaliers hitless until the sixth inning.

This is the second time Moore has received weekly honors from the conference office.

The Tornado returns to the diamond on Feb. 14 by hosting Emory & Henry.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Torres claims NCWA award

King University women's wrestler Viktorya Torres has been selected as National Wrestler of the Month by the National Collegiate Wrestling Association.

Torres finished 7-0 in January, including a 4-0 mark in helping the Tornado to the NWCA National Duals championship.

King has had the last two monthly winners, with Sage Mortimer earning those honors in December.

MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

E&H to wrestle in Conference Carolinas

Conference Carolinas will officially sponsor men's wrestling during the 2023-24 academic year.

That league and the South Atlantic Conference had been collaborating on men’s wrestling since the start of the 2018-19 academic year. Five SAC members will officially become associate members of Conference Carolinas, joining six league teams, including King University. One of those associate members will be Emory & Henry College.

According to a press release, Conference Carolinas will feature 14 men's wrestling teams, including nearby Bluefield State in West Virginia. That will result in a two-division model, with the top two seeds from each division competing in the inaugural Conference Carolinas Men’s Wrestling Championship in February of 2024.

Both King and Emory & Henry will be in the West Division.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

VMI's Snyder heading to Virginia Tech

Stone Snyder, an FCS All-America middle linebacker who entered the transfer portal last November as a graduate transfer, tweeted Tuesday that he has committed to Virginia Tech for his final season of college football.

While Snyder won't be reaping a football scholarship from Tech because the program did not have any left to pass out, he said all his college costs will be paid through a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Triumph NIL, a sports marketing agency that helps Tech athletes reap NIL money from companies and fans, according to The Roanoke Times.

Snyder had 107 tackles as a senior last fall, earning FCS third-team All-American by The Associated Press. He finished third in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award in 2021, which goes to the FCS defensive player in the nation.