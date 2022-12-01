Local Briefs: McClung gets triple-double

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung gets triple-double

Mac McClung had his first triple-double of the season on Thursday night for the Delaware Blue Coats in their 127-117 NBA G League win over Raptors 905.

The former Gate City High School star finished with 21 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, one steal and two turnovers. McClung was 8-for-21 shooting from the field.

The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 22.1 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.8 percent from the field.

It was his second career triple-double as a pro.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU holds Vandy to 31 points

Vanderbilt might want to quit scheduling East Tennessee State in sports.

One season after ETSU soundly beat the Commodores in football, the Buccaneers' women's basketball team upset Vanderbilt on Thursday night in front of 707 spectators at Brooks Gym.

Not only did ETSU defeat the Commodores, but they held the Commodores to just 31 points in the Bucs' 44-31 non-conference win.

Nevaeh Brown scored 14 points and Jiselle Thomas added 11 points for ETSU, which improved to 3-7 all-time against the Commodores.

Kendall Folley added 12 rebounds and two assists for the Bucs, who improved to 7-2 on the season. Jayla Ruffus-Milner added six points and eight boards in the win, while Jakhyia Davis had nine boards.

Sarah Thompson (Gate City) played five minutes for the Bucs, which led 20-14 at halftime.

ETSU connected on just 27.4 percent (17-62) of its shot attempts, but the Commodores were even worse, making just 22.9 percent (11-48) for the game.

The Bucs also outrebounded Vanderbilt 47-38 and had 12 turnovers compared to 17 for the Commodores (6-4), which lost its fourth game in a row. The teams combined to connect on just 4-of-33 from 3-point range.

Marne Garraud led Vanderbilt with 12 points

ETSU hosts the University Virginia of Lynchburg on Sunday.