LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung, Floyd wrap up Summer League sched
Gate City High School graduate Mac McClung and former King University star Jordan Floyd will play their final NBA Summer League games of 2021 for the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

The Lakers face the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The contest will be televised by ESPNEWS.

McClung is averaging 6.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in six Summer League games for the Lakers as he prepares to report to training camp with the Western Conference powerhouse next month.

Floyd has appeared in three games for the Lakers and is averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

Kyle Guy (University of Virginia) and 2021 first-round draft pick Jonathan Kuminga are on Golden State’s Summer League roster. Kuminga briefly attended Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia, as a middle-schooler.

GOLF

Brittain tied for fourth

Defending champion Buck Brittain is tied for fourth after the opening round of the Virginia State Golf Association’s Senior Amateur at Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Tazewell, Virginia, judge shot a two-under par 69 and is three strokes back of the lead. Keith Decker (Martinsville) and Bowen Sargent (Charlottesville) share the lead after they each carded a 66.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU players honored

Linebacker Jared Folks, running back Quay Holmes and offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts of East Tennessee State University were honored on Phil Steele’s College Football Magazine Preseason FCS All-American Team.

Folks and Holmes were second-team picks, while Shorts was a third-team selection.

