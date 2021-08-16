LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung, Floyd wrap up Summer League sched

Gate City High School graduate Mac McClung and former King University star Jordan Floyd will play their final NBA Summer League games of 2021 for the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

The Lakers face the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The contest will be televised by ESPNEWS.

McClung is averaging 6.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in six Summer League games for the Lakers as he prepares to report to training camp with the Western Conference powerhouse next month.

Floyd has appeared in three games for the Lakers and is averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

Kyle Guy (University of Virginia) and 2021 first-round draft pick Jonathan Kuminga are on Golden State’s Summer League roster. Kuminga briefly attended Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia, as a middle-schooler.

GOLF

Brittain tied for fourth

Defending champion Buck Brittain is tied for fourth after the opening round of the Virginia State Golf Association’s Senior Amateur at Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Virginia.