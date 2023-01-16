Local Briefs: McClung drops 40 in G League

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung drops 40 in G League

In a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee, Mac McClung was magnificent.

The former Gate City High School star poured in 40 points for the NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats in their 153-112 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

McClung made 15 of his 20 shots from the field and was 7-for-9 from 3-point range. The 6-foot-2 second-year pro’s stat line also included eight assists, four rebounds and three turnovers.

That came after he was limited to eight points and did not shoot particularly well in Saturday’s game against the Maine Celtics.

It was McClung’s second 40-point game of the season as he went for a season-high 44 points on Nov. 18 against Raptors 905.

In 27 total games over the course of the G League’s Showcase Cup and regular season with the Blue Coats – a Philadelphia 76ers affiliate – McClung is averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Delaware plays again on Saturday against the Long Island Nets.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise crushes Concord

Nia Vanzant’s 23-point, four-steal performance led the way as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise cruised to a 71-55 non-conference win over Concord.

Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) added five points for UVa-Wise (12-6), which hosts archrival Emory & Henry (6-9) on Wednesday.

Concord (5-10) received three points from Drea Betts (George Wythe) and a rebound from Virginia High graduate Ale Sydnor.

King falls to Barton

Tori Smiley had 18 points and five rebounds in King's 84-80 Conference Carolinas loss to Barton.

Alexa Gramann added 15 points and six boards and Virginia High graduate tossed in 11 points for the Tornado (4-13, 4-5).

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mays reaches milestone

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 25 points, including the 1,000th point of his King career, during the Tornado's 83-80 Conference Carolinas loss to first place Barton.

Mays also had 10 rebounds and was 8 for 8 from the free throw line to become the 36th King men's basketball player to reach that 1,000-point milestone.

Brandon Lamberth had 12 points, Kenny Turner contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds and Darron Howard tallied 11 points for King (5-10, 4-5).

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Vikings still ranked in AP poll

Tennessee High is ranked 10th in the latest Tennessee Associated Press Class 3 boys basketball poll.

The Vikings dropped one spot from ninth last season, currently sitting at 15-5 on the season after a win last week over Unicoi County and a loss to Sullivan East.

Tennessee High will host Elizabethton tonight.